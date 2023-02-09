Kiwifruit is the fruit of Actinidia deliciosa, a variety native to China introduced to New Zealand in the early 20th century. Currently the main producers of this fruit are Italy, New Zealand, Chile, France, Japan and the United States. Kiwis are considerable sources of potassium, fiber and antioxidants.

The latter, in particular vitamin C, can help neutralize the free radicals that can damage cells and their DNA and favor the increase of inflammation and tumors. The vitamin C of the kiwi appears to further defend against the respiratory symptoms of asthma, and in conjunction with the polyphenols and potassium it may help to aid cardiovascular health.

Does eating kiwi for breakfast make you lose weight? Here is the truth. “Crazy”

Today’s news is that according to studies by some nutritionists, eating kiwis for breakfast would help keep the figure and lose weight in a simple way, what science says. We are talking about a much loved fruit, with its pungent flavor that pinches the palate. Although less eaten than other fruits, such as apples, pears or bananas, the kiwi has multiple benefits. Full of vitamin C, kiwi is suitable for multiple causes, among these it would support the right mechanism of the intestine.

Kiwi performs a very good laxative action, blocking constipation. Its sugars have laxative effects, they also contain magnesium and sorbitol, which favor the transit of faeces. To receive this incredible laxative effect, it would be best to eat them for breakfast, early in the morning, and on an empty stomach. The laxative action would be released at most in the early hours of the day, as soon as you get up. It would be a great practice to keep the intestinal tract healthy and in balance.

In this way, constipation and constipation would be prevented. Taking these fruits for breakfast is a great way to face the day, perhaps eaten together with a low-fat yogurt and for an excellent anti-constipation function. If you suffer from colitis, however, it is better to avoid it, because this fruit could further irritate the intestine. Finally, according to nutritionists, eating kiwis for breakfast would also help you lose weight.