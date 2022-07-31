Does it crash every time you log in?Retina revealed that using this app “6 minutes of anger for a lifetime” caught a lot of bitter and explosive resonance

Modern people’s mobile phones are always inseparable. Whether it is supermarkets, banks, or mobile payment companies, they have all launched apps one after another. As long as they are used, they will have exclusive discounts. However, the browsing interface and ease of operation of the apps also need to be evaluated by the public. Recently, the Internet celebrity Retina complained on Facebook that a bank app is super difficult to use. If you close the program and open it again, you will be considered to be logged out abnormally. You have to wait 6 minutes before you can log in. A row of bitter masters complained.

The Internet celebrity Retina recently posted on Facebook that the Citibank app is difficult to use. Every time I open the app, I wonder why Citibank doesn’t open the app and then it crashes. “Don’t they use it themselves?”, Retina It was also revealed that every time the app was closed and re-opened, the system would consider it to be logged out abnormally, and it would take 6 minutes to log in. This feeling is simply “6 minutes of anger for life”.

As soon as the post came out, it immediately sparked heated discussions, and many bitter people swiped a row of messages under the retina post, “Really! Someone finally spoke out”, “I thought it was my problem~ I want to throw my phone in anger every time”, “The app is really bad enough to explode, the only solution is to directly log in to the online banking to pay the bills with the web version”, “The app crashes as soon as I open it, it’s unbelievable”, “Just grab any app from Yushan, Fubon, or Cathay Pacific to use it.” All of a sudden, it makes you think Citi’s app was developed in the late Qing Dynasty…”.

Retina saw the messages of many sufferers calling out “too frightening”, and at the same time said that he had encountered this problem for more than half a year, “I think it is too scary, but I didn’t expect that almost ‘all’ people have encountered this problem, so it’s even more so. It’s hard to understand why it’s not resolved.”

In fact, the Citibank App has 3.8 stars in the App Store, and most netizens really complained that every login must crash, the login screen cannot be moved, etc. The Citibank developer replied that they are working hard to fix the problem, and also provide users with solutions, ” In order to optimize your experience, it is recommended that you close the mobile home app that is still running in the background before each use of mobile home, and then reopen it.”