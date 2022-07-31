Original title: Although Chinese women’s volleyball has high ratings in China, volleyball is still an unpopular sport in China

1. Volleyball has gained popularity and cannot be commercially operated with basketball, football, table tennis and badminton. At the same time, it is very difficult to carry out training on campus, and volleyball players are basically trained in specialized colleges.

2. The number of spectators in the professional league is small. Unless it is a heavyweight game, there are usually very few spectators in a volleyball game. This is a bit weak compared to basketball games and football games, which often have thousands or tens of thousands of people.

3. Enterprises are unwilling to invest, and advertisers invest less, so many professional volleyball players earn only a few thousand yuan, while top players, such as Zhang Changning, who won the World Cup and Olympic gold medals, are not enough to play professional basketball. The unknown Wu Guanxiduo.

Why volleyball is not popular in China Although the Chinese women's volleyball team won five championships in the 1980s, and began to have the spirit of the Chinese women's volleyball team, after the championship title was lost, volleyball became an unpopular athlete. First of all, the rules of volleyball are more complicated than football and basketball. The most important thing is that the viewing angle is not high. Like football and basketball, you can also see the state of close combat between players, which stimulates the audience's hormones, but volleyball is played across the net. , it is not easy to understand

Secondly, volleyball is difficult to make a profit. Neither companies nor advertisers are interested in volleyball investment. Without corporate investment, there will be no introduction of high-level talents. Naturally, the appreciation of volleyball is very low. Moreover, China's volleyball league is mainly based on the promotion of talents from the national team, not a professional league. The professional league, which must stop every competition, looks very professional, but it is not professional at all. Only players selected for the national team can stand out, but no Those who have been selected, just like the big king of Jiangsu women's volleyball team, retired early. Finally, volleyball has a height limit. Let's look at the national team during Lang Ping's time. Yuan Xinyue was 2 meters, Hui Ruoqi was 1.9 meters, Zhang Changning was 1.95 meters, and Zhu Ting was 1.96 meters. Even the shortest Wei Qiuyue, Ding Xia was 1.1 meters. Meters above 8, of course, except for free people, so to play volleyball well, you must go up in height.People who are taller prefer sports like basketball, so their talents are limited, which also makes volleyball less popular.

