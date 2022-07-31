Home Sports Although Chinese women’s volleyball has high ratings in China, volleyball is still an unpopular sport in China – yqqlm
Sports

Although Chinese women’s volleyball has high ratings in China, volleyball is still an unpopular sport in China – yqqlm

by admin
Although Chinese women’s volleyball has high ratings in China, volleyball is still an unpopular sport in China – yqqlm

Original title: Although Chinese women’s volleyball has high ratings in China, volleyball is still an unpopular sport in China

Although Chinese women’s volleyball has high ratings in China, volleyball is still a niche sport in China.

1. Volleyball has gained popularity and cannot be commercially operated with basketball, football, table tennis and badminton. At the same time, it is very difficult to carry out training on campus, and volleyball players are basically trained in specialized colleges.

2. The number of spectators in the professional league is small. Unless it is a heavyweight game, there are usually very few spectators in a volleyball game. This is a bit weak compared to basketball games and football games, which often have thousands or tens of thousands of people.

3. Enterprises are unwilling to invest, and advertisers invest less, so many professional volleyball players earn only a few thousand yuan, while top players, such as Zhang Changning, who won the World Cup and Olympic gold medals, are not enough to play professional basketball. The unknown Wu Guanxiduo.

Why volleyball is not popular in China

Although the Chinese women’s volleyball team won five championships in the 1980s, and began to have the spirit of the Chinese women’s volleyball team, after the championship title was lost, volleyball became an unpopular athlete.

First of all, the rules of volleyball are more complicated than football and basketball. The most important thing is that the viewing angle is not high. Like football and basketball, you can also see the state of close combat between players, which stimulates the audience’s hormones, but volleyball is played across the net. , it is not easy to understand

See also  The Old Wild West wins in Capo D'Orlando, but how much effort

Secondly, volleyball is difficult to make a profit. Neither companies nor advertisers are interested in volleyball investment. Without corporate investment, there will be no introduction of high-level talents. Naturally, the appreciation of volleyball is very low. Moreover, China‘s volleyball league is mainly based on the promotion of talents from the national team, not a professional league. The professional league, which must stop every competition, looks very professional, but it is not professional at all. Only players selected for the national team can stand out, but no Those who have been selected, just like the big king of Jiangsu women’s volleyball team, retired early.

Finally, volleyball has a height limit. Let’s look at the national team during Lang Ping’s time. Yuan Xinyue was 2 meters, Hui Ruoqi was 1.9 meters, Zhang Changning was 1.95 meters, and Zhu Ting was 1.96 meters. Even the shortest Wei Qiuyue, Ding Xia was 1.1 meters. Meters above 8, of course, except for free people, so to play volleyball well, you must go up in height.People who are taller prefer sports like basketball, so their talents are limited, which also makes volleyball less popular.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Rocket Credit Classic Moves Day Fena tied for...

Renzi: “With these lines I run alone in...

Sbk, Czech Republic GP, race 2 and superpole...

Men’s football draws Japan, women’s football draws Korea

Zaccheroni, from Cesenatico to the Rising Sun

Xi’an Jiaotong University men’s basketball team won the...

Italian Cup at the start: times and where...

Our city weightlifter is a little busy this...

MLS, it’s Higuain’s show: Pipita makes a hat-trick...

Sailing China Central Plains Zhengzhou Sailing and Windsurfing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy