Double-stitched Sneaker Sport Classic now at Vitalinus

Craftsmanship meets style and quality. A new movement is emerging in the sneaker world: the Classic double-stitched Sneaker

Double-stitched Sportsman Classic

What are double-stitched sneakers?

Double-stitched shoes are generally made using a special manufacturing technique that is based on centuries-old shoemaking tradition. The name “zwiestichte” is derived from the German term “Zwienaht”, which describes a specific design. The upper material of the shoe is connected to the sole with a visible double seam, which gives the shoe stability and durability. With the double-stitched Sneaker Classic, both seams are placed parallel to each other.

The manufacturing process

The production of double-stitched Sneaker Classic is time-consuming and requires a high degree of manual work. First of all, high-quality materials such as the finest leather or high-quality canvas are selected. The master shoemakers in Austria cut the upper and the sole into the desired shape and then start with the elaborate double seam.

The double seam is the heart of double-stitched shoes like the Classic. It is made by hand, joining the sole and the upper with a double stitching of thread. This special stitching technique not only provides a strong connection, but is also easy to repair and maintain, significantly increasing the longevity of the shoe.

Advantages of double-stitched sneakers

1.Excellent Craftsmanship: Double-stitched shoes are a masterpiece of traditional craftsmanship. The attention to detail and care that goes into making these shoes is palpable and gives them a unique charm.

2.Durability: Due to the robust double-stitched construction, these sneakers are durable and resistant. Compared to industrially manufactured sneakers, they often last much longer and can be resoled like new with a professional repair.

3. Comfort and fit: Double-stitched Sneaker Classic are not only durable, but also offer high wearing comfort. The manual production enables a better adaptation to the individual foot shape and thus ensures a pleasant walking feeling.

4.Sustainability: The manual production and the longevity of the double-stitched sneakers are also advantageous from an ecological point of view. Long-lasting shoes mean less waste and less need for frequent replacements.

5.Unique style:Sportsman Classic double-stitched sneakers have a timeless design that looks both classic and modern. The combination of traditional craftsmanship and modern style makes theSportler Classic a unique, functional fashion statement.

Conclusion

Double-stitched Sneaker Classic are more than just shoes – they are a symbol of craftsmanship, quality and sustainability. Their popularity is growing as more and more people are looking for high-quality, durable, and stylish alternatives to factory-made sneakers.

If you are looking for a special pair of sneakers that not only impresses with its looks, but also with its quality, you should consider the double-stitchedSportsman Classic sneakers. These handmade masterpieces will not only make your feet happy, but also make a statement for traditional craftsmanship and timeless style.

The double seam specialist Vitalinus is a traditional family business. A small selection, exclusively from German, Italian, Hungarian and Austrian manufacturers, is presented in the catalog business and in the online shop. A main focus is on handmade double-stitched shoes and hunting boots. Since January 2021, the Vitalinus website has had a new, modern look, including an online shop and attractive special offers. Premium partners are Trabert, Laszlo, Steinkogler, Lavitus, and Völkl shoes.

company contact

Vitalinus GmbH

Stephan Nungess

Rossbergring 73

64354 Reinheim

06162 / 91 99 717

Press contact

Vitalinus GmbH

Friedrich Joest

Rossbergring 73

64354 Reinheim

06162 / 91 99 717

