Dr. Shar, ‘Much Research to Be Done on the Ketogenic Diet’ – Nutrition

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, MAY 19 – “The first ten years were mainly dedicated to the ‘gluten-free’ sector, working on raw materials and new products. In the last ten years we have concentrated on the ketogenic diet, a challenging sector, very interesting, where there is still so much to do”.



So today the Dr. Schär R&d center of Trieste, multinational leader in gluten-free food and for specific nutritional needs, recounted the twenty years of establishment in the Area Science Park of Padriciano. A milestone that will be celebrated today and tomorrow with an international conference dedicated to the ketogenic diet, as a successful therapeutic solution for conditions such as drug-resistant epilepsy, with the presence of doctors and other professionals arriving from all over Italy and abroad.



This morning the company opened its laboratories to the press, emphasizing how much the decision to locate the research and development branch in Trieste in 2003 was dictated by a context characterized by the “possibility of growing in the field of innovation and becoming a leader in the sector “.



In the Area Science Park, products and materials are analyzed and studied, with the intention of creating products with ever higher quality. Virna Cerne, senior director of global research & development of the R&d center of Dr. Schär, explains that “meal time shouldn’t be one of deprivation but of sharing and joy. In these twenty years we have therefore worked to improve people’s lives who, due to health needs, must follow a specific diet. The twentieth anniversary of the Dr. Schär R&D Center represents an important moment for us to celebrate what we have achieved so far, but also to set ourselves future goals. We are ready to face the challenges and the opportunities that will come”.



The Dr. Schär Group has eighteen offices in eleven countries, with more than 1,600 employees, while the products are available in more than one hundred countries.


