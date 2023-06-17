Drink more water, here are 5 secrets and winning strategies to hydrate in the right way

L’water it is very important for the health of the organism, for leading a healthy life but also for personal survival. Although the body is made up of 70% water, there are no strategies to store it and, for this reason, it is important that thehydration turns out to be constant. Furthermore, this precious drink promotes personal health starting from the cells themselves adjust the temperaturepreserves the electrolyte balance and that of blood pressure, up to lubricating the joints and facilitating their proper functioning.

Although hydration is essential, it may not always be easy to do so or drink adequately, especially when the season is not particularly inviting, for example during the summer.winter and with lower temperatures. In other cases, there is no real routine related to hydration, which often ends up in the background. But to encourage this beneficial behavior you can follow them 5 strategy really effective able to increase personal hydration levels. Let’s discover them below.

Water bottle or water bottle at hand

Always keep one on hand canteen filled with water or a small bottle, which can also be placed on the office desk: a good solution if you want to increase your daily water intake. A presence that will not go unnoticed and will serve as a visual reminder, so as to satisfy the need to drink or simply to remember it. It is always better to choose natural drinks such as water or herbal teas, or waters flavored with fresh fruit and vegetables, avoiding products that are too sugary or contain sweeteners. Furthermore, the choice of the bottle is good for both the body and theenvironment and it can be recharged if necessary at the public water fountains or at the water houses.

Fruits and vegetables to be taken regularly

Water can also be taken in other ways, for example by eating fresh fruit and vegetablesbecause they are full of water, but also while sipping herbal teas, chamomiles, infusions and teas. Not forgetting the soups and velvety, which are of great support in winter to increase hydration levels. Among the foods that contain the most water, but also nourishment, we mention lettuce and celery, followed by watermelon, zucchini, cucumbers, cabbage, melon, grapes, strawberries, oranges, cherries, radishes, spinach and tomatoes. Not only do they hydrate but, as anticipated, they offer a well-being recharge based on mineral salts and vitamins and for this reason it is important to introduce them into the daily diet.

Set a reminder or download an app

Set the wakes up of your smartphone could be of great help, especially if hydrating properly is not part of your daily habits. You can insert a reminder that can remind you of everything with precise deadlines, or you can decide to download a specific app perfect for reminding us to drink water. Not only that, this can also be useful for calculating the quantity taken and the daily requirement to be achieved based on individual needs.

Drink while exercising

Drinking a little at a time is important, to promote proper hydration without overloading the kidneys. Particularly when you do sport and therefore a lot of water is lost through sweat. It could be of great help to keep a bottle of water, even flavored, close at hand, to be taken a little at a time during training. Drink water during sports counters distraction typical of the active phase, given by sweating and which can impact on the yield of the performance itself.

Drink consciously and without haste

We have seen that hydrating is important, but it is important to do it in the right way by distributing everything throughout the day. For example, it is good practice drink when you wake up, perhaps water and lemon, with the addition of ginger, for a good detox effect from early in the morning because it helps to reduce swelling and dilute the accumulation of mineral salts in the kidneys favored by acids. A routine to put into practice too before going to bedwhile sipping lemon flavored water. It’s also important to drink throughout the day sipping slowly, like this but keep hydration constant and diluted over time. Without forgetting about his a glass of water before each meal, and one every hour during the working period. A mechanism that can turn into a daily routine offering constant benefits to the body, with immediate positive effects starting from the reduction of water retention.