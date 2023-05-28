Drugs to get high: after Striscia, the intervention of the Nas

Following the two reports by Max Laudadio on the sale of tranquilizers for getting high, sold without a prescription, an inspection by the Carabinieri’s anti-adulteration and health units arrives at the Bergamo pharmacy.

With two episodes of Strip the news, Max Laudadio going to Bergamoafter Turin and Brescia for his service on the drug dealing to get high. The program enters a pharmacy near the station of the city with hidden cameras and a “hook”. The man, filmed from behind, buys a bottle of Delorazepam drops at 8.50 euros, without a prescription. He asks if he can come back once a week but whoever is behind the counter replies: «no, once a week you can’t, every 15 days». The buyer comes out and drinks from the flask. On May 25, 2023, the Nas, Anti-sophistication Nuclei e Healthcare of the carabinieri, for an inspection. The Bergamo edition of the Corriere della Sera.

The owner of the pharmacy near the station speaks

In the late afternoon there is a coming and going of customers. There is not much desire to talk about the blitz of Stripbut ultimately the holder Paolo Mariani he explains: «Here the context is particular and not simple, it happens that disadvantaged people come to ask for medicines without a prescription but we reject them. Don’t pass up the idea that a pharmacy near the station equals drugs sold on an irregular basis”. When Delorazepam was sold it was not present: «It is a product in drops with the effect of a common sedative. We’re looking into how it went. However, if there has been a mistake it is not our habit.’ As for the Nas checks, you would like to say that “they did not reveal anything criminal”. With the carabinieri and Ats, he points out, “we make ourselves available, as far as we can, to collaborate in the event that phenomena emerge that need to be kept under control”.

The Order of Pharmacists intervenes on the sale of drugs to get high

On the episode of Stripl’Order of Pharmacists he moved asking for the film, and on the sale of psychotropic drugs he had already raised his antennae. Through his president Ernesto De Amici, the Council’s position is clear: “We have suffered for three years (Covid ed) and we do not want to ruin our reputation with those who, at best, have not been strict with the rules”. Speaking of rules, probably today the pharmacists of Bergamo and its province will receive a letter that De Amici defines as “severe”. And maybe it won’t end here: «Only when we have official communications and the minutes will we be able to move, possibly with disciplinary measures.