Home » Duisburg, armed attack in the gymnasium: at least 3 injured
Health

Duisburg, armed attack in the gymnasium: at least 3 injured

by admin
Duisburg, armed attack in the gymnasium: at least 3 injured

One or more knife-wielding people attacked John Reed gym goers in Duisburg, Germany, injuring at least four. Two of them, according to reports Buildare in serious condition. According to the regional newspaper Waz, the wounded are instead three, one of them seriously. The armed attack took place around 17:30 in the town in North Rhine-Westphalia. The perpetrator or perpetrators of the attack would then have fled through the streets of the city center, but the police have not confirmed or provided details. At the moment, the motive for the gesture is not known. The police then cordoned off the neighboring streets and various areas of the centre, while two helicopters fly over the area.

Read on about Open

Read also:

See also  Family doctors. Fimmg: "Immediately the Act of address for the renewal of the agreement". And opens on hourly activity of the mmg

You may also like

Ohio, 13-year-old dies from drug challenge on TikTok

Bacterial infections are alarming: 1 out of 10...

Good results from mix vaccine and immunotherapy for...

Chelsea-Real Madrid 0-2, goals and highlights. Ancelotti in...

Totti-Blasi, Ilary 12,500 euros per month for the...

MorphoSys and Incyte announce the results

“Discriminated by a restaurant because she is celiac”

Obama Nungara – the invasive pest that makes...

Sip, ok token pediatricians but we need a...

Clean the oven in 5 minutes: it works...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy