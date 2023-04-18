One or more knife-wielding people attacked John Reed gym goers in Duisburg, Germany, injuring at least four. Two of them, according to reports Buildare in serious condition. According to the regional newspaper Waz, the wounded are instead three, one of them seriously. The armed attack took place around 17:30 in the town in North Rhine-Westphalia. The perpetrator or perpetrators of the attack would then have fled through the streets of the city center, but the police have not confirmed or provided details. At the moment, the motive for the gesture is not known. The police then cordoned off the neighboring streets and various areas of the centre, while two helicopters fly over the area.

