Dyshidrosis can affect hands and feet: what it is, how to prevent and treat it

Despite what one might think, dyshidrosis is the skin disease that presents with bubbles and vesicles: causes, symptoms, prevention and treatment.

Dyshidrosis is a skin condition characterized by the appearance of small transparent bubbles on the soles of the feet or palms of the hands.

The causes of this disease are not yet known precisely, although it is believed that may be attributable to genetic factors, allergies, psychological stress or contact with irritants. In this article, let’s see together what are the symptoms, causes, prevention and treatment of dyshidrosis.

What is dyshidrosis and what are its symptoms

Dyshidrosis is one inflammatory skin disease mainly affecting the hands and feet. And it is characterized by the appearance of blisters or bubbles, of variable size, containing transparent liquid or bloody serum.

The choice of the term “dyshidrosis” is due to the fact that it is believed that sweating, especially that of the hands and feetmay play an important role in its onset. It is not a contagious disease at all, but it can be annoying and difficult to treat.

I symptoms of dyshidrosis they are easily recognizable. The most common skin manifestations are vesicles of the bubbles small that may appear on the soles of the feet or palms of the hands. These injuries can be associated with itching, burning, dryness e flaking of the affected skin. The blisters can last from a few days up to several weeks. And, when they break, they often leave scabs on the skin.

There are no preventions for dyshidrosis, but they exist tips for maintaining healthy skin. Avoiding exposing the skin to irritating substances, such as too aggressive detergents, is one of the ways to reduce the risk of the onset of the disease. Furthermore, keeping the skin hydrated and wearing breathable clothing, especially during physical activity or in case of high temperatures, can help prevent the formation of blisters.

The treatment of dyshidrosis depends on the severity of the disease. If dyshidrosis causes only minor discomfort and no painful blisters, using a moisturizer can help calm the skin and prevent flaking. In case of painful blistersinstead, it is recommended to apply della cortisone ointment per reduce swelling e relieve itching. For secondary infections, the use of specific antibacterials is recommended.

In any case, the advice is to do not scratch or puncture the bubbles, to avoid infection or aggravation of the condition. Also, avoiding exposing your hands and feet to irritants and wearing breathable gloves or footwear can help reduce your risk of recurrence.

