Home Health E-cig and cigarettes: risk of serious covid in young people
Health

E-cig and cigarettes: risk of serious covid in young people

by admin

Smoking and vaping also expose young and healthy people to a greater probability of contracting severe covid, because they favor inflammatory mechanisms and cardiovascular complications.

Cigarettes of any type, including electronic cigarettes, also expose young and healthy people to a greater likelihood of contracting severe covid, because they open the door to increased inflammatory mechanisms and cardiovascular complications that can occur after the first few days of the initial infection . Even if cigarette smoke is, of the two factors, the most harmful, the vapors of e-cigs are not “innocent”: if you really have to get sick of covid, it would be better to do it as a non-smoker.

Dangerous proteins. Smoking and vaping are dangerous habits for different types of lung diseases, but their relationship with covid is still being studied, given the relatively recent occurrence of this disease.

That’s why “it was interesting and rather unexpected to discover that vaping can alter the levels of key proteins that the covid virus uses to replicate itself,” explains Theodoros Kelesidis, associate professor of medicine in the Infectious Diseases division of the University of California, Los Angeles. The results of the study were published in the Journal of Molecular Medicine.

Aid to the virus. Kelesidis and colleagues examined the levels of some proteins that SARS-CoV-2 uses to replicate in the plasma (the liquid component of blood) of 45 non-smokers, 30 vapers and 29 traditional smokers.

The plasma of those who used cigarettes and e-cigs had increased amounts of three proteins in particular (the enzyme furin and the proteins sCD163 and L-selectin) present either on immune cells or directly on tissues, such as the lungs.

Better not smoke at all. Smoking and vaping would appear to encourage the expression of proteins in the host that the virus uses to multiply, which could result in more violent immune reactions.

Even if what was discovered will be explored in further studies and on larger samples of volunteers, «those who use e-cigarettes could be at higher risk compared to non-smokers to develop infections and inflammatory disorders in the lungs,” Kelesidis clarifies. “E-cigarettes are not harmless and should only be used for the shortest possible period during the smoking cessation journey, or not used at all by non-smokers.”

See also  Hand washing day: after the fear of the pandemic the laziest Italians

You may also like

what are the lots recalled by the Ministry...

Does eating wholemeal pasta make you lose weight?...

Ukraine Russia, latest war news, live | The...

possible link to a widespread cancer

February 14, 2023 patch available, here’s what changes...

Shelled almonds withdrawn from the market: aflatoxin risk

Don’t eat this cooked ham! Here’s what happens,...

«Let’s give Kiev the 365 billion dollars seized...

Autism: Positive results from stem cell therapy

despite the pandemic, almost a thousand surgeries in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy