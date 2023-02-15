Today, Blizzard released update 25.4 for Hearthstone, bringing new hero units to the Battlegrounds gameplay, and pushing the last update for the Mercenaries mode.

However, players in many regions discovered after the update that the prices of in-game items have increased significantly.

According to the announcement released by Blizzard, after this update, countries and regions including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Georgia, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan will undergo various changes. price increase.

This price increase affects all transactions on the platform, so the issue of price differences that arise will be resolved within a period of time after the 25.4 update goes live.

After this price increase, Argentina, which was most affected, experienced a 7.5-fold increase. This 750% “reverse discount” operation caused dissatisfaction among many players.

What’s even more incomprehensible is that although Blizzard made an announcement about the price increase in advance, it was posted on the official Chinese and Latin American forums where most affected players would not have noticed in advance.

For more affected areas, Blizzard instead did not provide any advance notice.

