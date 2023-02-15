Home World Japan’s Sakurajima volcano erupts again!The smoke column is as high as 2,400 meters straight into the sky–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future
On February 8, the Sakurajima Showa crater in Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan, erupted twice in succession, and the volcanic ash was ejected to a height of 1,000 meters from the crater.This is the first eruption of the crater in nearly five years since early April 2018.

Surprisingly,The volcano erupted again on February 14 local time, and the volcanic ash spewed up to a height of 2,400 meters from the crater, straight into the sky.

According to reports, the Japan Meteorological Agency has listed the volcano alert level of Sakurajima as level 3 (the highest level is 5), requiring local people to stay away from the volcano and pay attention to volcanic rocks and pyroclastic flows within a radius of 2 kilometers from the crater.

Japanese experts said that the Showa crater erupted again after nearly five years, which may be caused by the expansion of the underground magma reservoir.

Several volcanic activities have been reported in Japan since February 8,Mitake crater on Suwanose Island, also located in Kagoshima Prefecture, erupted three times on the 8th, and one of the eruptions had a smoke height of 1,000 meters.

It is reported that volcanoes are distributed in bands around the world, forming three major volcanic belts: the Pacific Volcanic Belt, the Mediterranean-Indonesian Volcanic Belt, and the East African Rift Valley Belt.

