Health problems after a Covid-19 infection can still exist weeks and months later or appear again. The most common problems experienced by those affected are exhaustion, depressive moods and problems with concentration and memory. These Long Covid symptoms can be treated well homeopathically. The unique active ingredient complex in Nervoregin® H tablets (Homeopathic Laboratory Alexander Pfluger) alleviates common complaints.

According to estimates by the German Society for Pneumology and Respiratory Medicine, up to 15 percent of Covid-19 patients suffer from various symptoms for many weeks after the acute illness (so-called long-Covid). Two percent of those affected even struggle with symptoms for longer than 12 weeks (so-called post-Covid). It is still unclear how Long Covid develops and how long the symptoms last. What is certain, however, is that even with a mild course, long-term consequences are possible.

Complex clinical picture

The health problems after an infection with the “multi-organ virus” are manifold. More than 200 symptoms are now associated with Long-Covid. The symptoms can occur individually or together. Some of those affected only have mild symptoms, others are no longer able to go about their professional and everyday activities to the extent they are accustomed to. The three most common symptoms are

Tiredness and exhaustion (so-called fatigue)

depressive mood

Concentration and memory problems (so-called brain fog)

symptom-oriented treatment

There are currently no specific medications to cure long or post-Covid. Instead, doctors treat the individual long-term consequences in a symptom-oriented manner with many possible therapies. Those affected should speak to their family doctor, who B. can prescribe physiotherapy (for breathing difficulties, exhaustion and muscle weakness), occupational therapy (for concentration and memory disorders) or psychotherapeutic procedures. It is important that those affected recognize their new stress limits and also comply with them.

Better quality of life with Nervoregin®

Homeopathic medicines can be an additional way to rebuild the body from fatigue, depressed mood and memory problems. The natural active complex in Nervoregin® H tablets scores here in several ways. Because it consists of the five homeopathically potentized ingredients pseudomyrtle (Anamirta cocculus), oats (Avena sativa), real St. John’s wort (Hypericum perforatum), passion flower (Passiflora incarnata) and phosphoric acid (Acidum phosphoricum), which have proven themselves in the most common Covid symptoms . This combination of active ingredients has a calming and balancing effect during the day and thus also helps to relax in the evening. Nervoregin® H tablets support people with limited resilience, overstimulated nerves and insomnia.

Nervoregin® H tablets can be taken in the morning, do not make you sleepy and improve concentration. There is no habituation effect and the ingredients are gluten-free. Important when taking: Homeopathic medicines are absorbed through the oral mucosa. The tablets should therefore slowly melt under the tongue.

This combination of active ingredients in Nervoregin® H tablets relieves long-Covid symptoms:

Exhaustion: In homeopathy, phosphoric acid (Acidum phosphoricum) is the first choice for physical and mental exhaustion. Oats (Avena Sativa) have a constructive effect and are used for convalescence after viral, wasting diseases. It supports when you are exhausted and overwhelmed.

Depressive mood: St. John’s wort (Hypericum) is known for its positive effect on mood states. It has proven itself in the case of inner tension, calms and strengthens the psyche.

Concentration and memory difficulties: In the case of a “fog in the brain” and declining memory, false myrtle (Anamirta cocculus) is the right active ingredient. It relieves nervous disorders and moods and helps with an over-excited and sensitive nervous system. Passion flower (Passiflora incarnata) calms and is good for worried people. Phosphoric acid (Acidum phosphoricum) also supports memory deterioration.

Hub homeopathy

In addition to Nervoregin®, there are many proven homeopathic medicines that support the self-healing powers. In order to find the right medicine quickly, Pfluger has developed the “homeopathy hub”. You turn the disc to one of 35 common ailments and the appropriate remedy will be displayed. An accompanying booklet provides further information on use and dosing. Clear symbols indicate whether a preparation is gluten-free, lactose-free, vegetarian/vegan or explicitly contains no pork ingredients. The turntable can be requested free of charge while stocks last below https://www.pflueger.de/drehscheibe-hom.

Nervoregin® H, 100 tablets (PZN 01315906), RRP EUR 19.90; 200 tablets (PZN 05553784), RRP EUR 29.95

only in the pharmacy

Pfluger – natural medicines with tradition

The homeopathic laboratory Alexander Pfluger GmbH & Co. KG is an expert for Schuessler salts and homeopathic medicines. The range includes 27 Schüßler salts in six different dosage forms (tablets, globules, powder, drops, cream and lotion), other mineral preparations (mineral cream mixtures, Rhino-Pfluger ® nasal spray, mineral toothpaste MinOral®) as well as 130 homeopathic medicines with a focus on complex remedies, 8 popular individual remedies Globuli Pfluger® in the dosing dispenser and ethanol Pfluger® 70% (V/V) for disinfection. The family business with an ecological company philosophy ensures the high quality of the preparations through its own production directly on site in Rheda-Wiedenbrück according to the specifications of the homeopathic pharmacopoeia. The company employs 130 people and celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2019.

