The candidate of the Pachakutik indigenous movement, Yaku Peréz, running for the ballot, expressed his condolences and stated that “Ecuador deserves no more deaths”. “It’s time to unite and recover the peace,” he said. The centre-right independent candidate, Otto Sonnenholzner, condemned the bombing arguing that “the country has gotten out of hand” from the government (in the photo, people fleeing during the shootings)

