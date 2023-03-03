Even before a final of high technical content, the final episode of was a great celebration MasterChef 12, won by Edoardo Franco. Bubu Gargiulo from Cagliari and Hue Dinh Tih from Vietnam were the other two finalists.

A big party under the banner of emotion, tension but, above all, mutual solidarity; to see Bubu Gargiulo in the decisive moment, his parents Luigi Gargiulo and Cristiana Tammaro, his sisters Eleonora and Sofia and his girlfriend Eleonora were not missing.

In addition to loved ones, all the other contestants in the cooking show were also present to witness the decisive moment. The three judges Giorgio Locatelli, Bruno Barbieri and Antonino Cannavacciuolo carefully observe the three finalists create their own menu; that of Bubu is nourished by his deep relationship with Sardinia and is entitled ”Io, tra Isole e Golfo”.

The Cagliaritan begins with a refined ”Quasi Frattau” or a fake cuttlefish egg stuffed with yellow cherry tomatoes, carasau sauce with smoked herring and basil and lemon granita. And if we speak of a special relationship with Sardinia, this bond emerges totally in the first course ”The ear in the sea” culurgiones stuffed with marinated red mullet, beurre blanc, orziadas in double consistency, tomato and red mullet chips. The second is under the banner of ”S’angioni nell’orto”, lamb in crepinette with its stock, sautéed friggitello, white asparagus and Sardinian pecorino cheese fondue, while the dessert is a brilliant ”Gioco di pastiera”, pastiera mousse, crunchy pastry and cedar coulis, candied kumquat and orange and vanilla custard.

«Edoardo was very good, he deserves it», the Bubu’s comment. «I wanted to turn fear into adrenaline and I succeeded. This magical adventure is over but many more will begin».

