Do people with fructose intolerance have to do without elderberry?

Elderberries can also be consumed by people with fructose intolerance without any problems.

If you suffer from fructose intolerance, you should be careful when choosing the fruit and the amount in order to avoid symptoms such as abdominal pain, flatulence or diarrhea as far as possible. “Recommended are types of fruit with little fructose, such as elder in different dosage forms,” emphasizes non-medical practitioner Cornelia Titzmann. It is important to note that raw elderberries are incompatible and should therefore be consumed as compote, syrup or extract.

Elderberry has a low fructose content

Elderberries are considered a low-fructose fruit. Because they only contain about 3 grams of fructose per 100 grams. For comparison: 100 grams of apple contain 7 grams of fructose and 100 grams of banana even contain 9 grams of fructose.

People with fructose intolerance can therefore tolerate non-raw elderberries well, provided they do not consume too large quantities. Since the body can only process a certain amount of fructose (approx. 25 grams), you should not eat more than this amount of fructose per day. In people with fructose intolerance, much smaller amounts can trigger symptoms. For them, types of fruit such as elder are a good option for enjoying fruit with as few symptoms as possible.

Other Benefits of Elderberry

Elderberries have other advantages that people with fructose intolerance also benefit from: Fruits with a balanced fructose-glucose ratio are usually better tolerated – not only, but also in the case of fructose intolerance. This also applies to elderberry, which contains the same amount of fructose as glucose.[1]

In addition, elderberry contains many tannins, which in combination with other ingredients support and improve the intestinal environment. They prevent putrefaction and fermentation in the intestines, which can cause discomfort such as bloating. They also have an antibacterial effect on pathological, i.e. “bad” bacteria, and in this way support it immune system. “Tannins can be used to treat diarrhea and it can be assumed that they also have a preventive effect,” emphasizes Cornelia Titzmann.

[1] Mynarczyk, K.; Walkowiak-Tomczak, D.; ysiak, GP. (2019): Bioactive properties of Sambus nigra L. as a functional ingredient for food and pharmaceutical industry. In: Journal of Functional Foods 2018, Jan;40, S. 377-390.

