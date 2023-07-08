Home » Elderly family doctors with no substitutes, Venice launches a “purchase campaign” – Sanità
Health

There are remote islands in the world looking for lighthouse keepers, others veterinary for the local fauna, still others guardians of the wonders of the territory. And then there’s Venice which is looking for family doctors through Ulss 3: the Venetian health company offers jobs, appealing to doctors from all over the world.
Candidates are guaranteed a studio in which to practice and support to find the best housing solution.
The recruitment method is certainly unprecedented, given that it is the first international communication campaign that intends to take care of its patients by strengthening the team of general practitioners of the city of water. The slogan “Doctor, the most beautiful city in the world awaits you” is accompanied by an illustration by the Venetian illustrator Lucio Schiavon.
“In the Venice of water – explains the general manager, Edgardo Contato – there are currently 44 ‘family doctors’ operating. Their average age is particularly high, and the problem of finding replacements for those who leave the profession here in Venice is even more felt than elsewhere: this wonderful city also presents aspects of difficulty for those who have to move and start a business“.
Starting today, this appeal calling new family doctors to Venice will be published on the pages of the major newspapers, in the sector media and on social media.

