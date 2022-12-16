EMA’s European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion in its last meeting, recommending the granting of a conditional marketing authorization for the medicine Hemgenix, intended for the treatment of haemophilia B severe and moderately severe.
The most expensive drug in the world
Authorized in the United States by the FDA at the end of November, Hemgenix is produced by CSL Behring GmbH, and is a gene therapy intended for patients with type B haemophilia (a condition that affects about 15% of haemophiliacs) and is currently the most expensive drug in the world.