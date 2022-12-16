Home Health Ema, against hemophilia B ok to the most expensive drug in the world
EMA’s European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion in its last meeting, recommending the granting of a conditional marketing authorization for the medicine Hemgenix, intended for the treatment of haemophilia B severe and moderately severe.

The most expensive drug in the world

Authorized in the United States by the FDA at the end of November, Hemgenix is ​​produced by CSL Behring GmbH, and is a gene therapy intended for patients with type B haemophilia (a condition that affects about 15% of haemophiliacs) and is currently the most expensive drug in the world.

