The Court of Auditors of the Veneto beats cash against Emanuela Petrillo , the former health assistant of Spresiano, in the province of Treviso, doomed in first instance in Udine to eight years and six months in prison for having only pretended to inject vaccines into about 8,000 patients, mostly children between 2009 and 2017 (for the facts prior to 2012 the prescription of crimes came to the rescue) that is, during the period in which he served as a health assistant at the local health authorities of Udine, Codroipo and Treviso.

The woman, who is awaiting the Appeal judgment and who was fired, will have to pay 43,226.22 euros for direct damage (i.e. the cost that the Treviso Health Authority had to bear for the repetition of the 1,158 vaccines – those that the woman did not inoculate only in the Treviso Local Health Authority – of the prophylactic recall campaign) and 36,169.20 euros for pecuniary damage from disservice or the total cost incurred by Uls 2 to restore the correct functioning of the public health and social system compromised by its conduct. In all, they make about 80 thousand euros, which Petrillo will have to pay to the Treviso health company .

The fake service

The amount to which Petrillo the former health assistant was sentenced refers to the period in which she was assigned to the vaccination service for the childhood calendar, in particular in the centers of Treviso, Spresiano, San Biagio di Callalta and Quinto. Between January and June 2016, the employee had served in 46 vaccination sessions involving 1,019 children, during which 1,420 doses of measles drug should have been administered. But the coroner’s report showed that a large part of what was contained in the syringes – and should have been inoculated to the patients – would have been thrown into the binsas demonstrated by the sample test according to which only 10% of the children had developed an immune response from the vaccine. For Emanuela Petrillo this is in fact the third sentenceafter the criminal one resulting from an investigation by the Treviso Public Prosecutor’s Office then unified with that of the magistrates of Udine: the first, in chronological order, is a ruling by the Court of Auditors, this time from Friuli Venezia Giulia, which for the same facts had imposed the payment of 550 thousand euros for the facts attributable to the service he had provided at the then AAS 3.