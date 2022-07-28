Home Health [Embargoed until 16:00 CEST] Frogwares announces its next Sherlock Holmes game with lots of Lovecraft flavor
[Embargoed until 16:00 CEST] Frogwares announces its next Sherlock Holmes game with lots of Lovecraft flavor

[Embargoed until 16:00 CEST] Frogwares announces its next Sherlock Holmes game with lots of Lovecraft flavor

We all know that the situation in Ukraine may have forever changed the lives of its inhabitants due to the Russian invasion and the ongoing attacks and fighting there.

Frog utensils are no exception. We’ve commented before that as the war escalated, the studio had to take a break and many workers moved to other parts of the country or even to another location. Last we heard, they’re working on something called “Project Palianytsia,” which the studio says fans of their Sherlock Holmes and Sinking City stories will love.

Well, it seems that this Palianytsia project has finally crystallized, and we already know its real name isSherlock Holmes The Awakened, which will be a remake of the 2006 release of the same name. It’s a dark story, also inspired by HP Lovecraft’s story, following the narrative arc of a young Sherlock Holmes (he re-started the character in Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One) , he faced his first big case after settling in London.

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened will launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch via a Kickstarter campaign in the coming days to help secure full funding for the game and provide fans with more Bonuses and rewards to support the studio during difficult times.

As the Kickstarter campaign kicks off (which you can access from here), the game’s first trailer will also be released. Currently, we have some artistic illustrations and some screenshots, which you can see below.

