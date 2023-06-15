Emilio Fede does not arrive in time for Berlusconi’s funeral. The anger against the driver: “That scoundrel must be arrested” – The video

Emilio Fede still doesn’t give up because of the inconvenience that prevented him from being present at the state funeral of Silvio Berlusconi which took place yesterday, June 14, in Piazza Duomo in Milan. The historic director of Tg4, from his Instagram page, while he was traveling to Arcore, accompanied by a fellow journalist, expressed all his anger towards his personal driver, who yesterday did not show up at the appointment set to accompany him to the last public farewell from Cav. «Dear friends, we are here in the car, tangled in a situation of mystery and pain at the center of which is the end of Berlusconi, the funeral, Milan bent on its knees to greet this extraordinary man. And unfortunately together with all this there is the pettiness of some characters who have tried to speculate economically: courage Police, Carabinieri, Guardia di Finanza, intervene!», declared the journalist explaining. in a speech that was at times a little confused, that his driver left him alone, preventing him from attending the funeral.

The problem with the driver and the journey to Arcore after the funeral

«A truly squalid character, who must be caught and arrested. He stopped my car, he didn’t allow me to leave in time to follow the funeral procession, I’m already crying just saying it », Emilio Fede continues. In fact, after Berlusconi’s state funeral, the journalist headed for the villa in Arcore, where the Cav’s coffin was taken after the public funeral. And the former director of Tg4 adds: «He is a colleague, a journalist, who offered to drive me with his car in order to get around that part that that character managed to block, so as not to be able to go in my car. in that magic of love which was Piazza Duomo transformed into a great altar».

But the pain is relentless, as is the anger towards his personal chauffeur. Emilio Fede, at the end of the video, indulges in a harsh outburst: «I don’t dare go into details, because something is breaking in my soul and heart. Justice is not this: lurid characters, beggars. Take action! I found this colleague who was there by chance and replaced my chauffeur and scoundrel, who disappeared and was never found when I was able to get to Piazza Duomo and see the spectacle of love. He not only disappeared, but he got my car stuck by throwing away the keys.’ In conclusion, Emilio Fede recalled Berlusconi in a broken voice: “Hello President, they tried to get me away from you right up to the last minute, but I’ll be there because I’m sure I’ll join you where you are”. In the end, the journalist actually managed to get to Arcore, where he awaited the arrival of Berlusconi’s coffin on a bench outside the Cav’s villa.

