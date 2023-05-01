Emma mattresses and beds reduced by up to 50 percent to celebrate the day

Campaign at Emma Mattresses: Test winner weeks – reduced by up to 50 percent to celebrate the day
Montag, 01.05.2023, 16:23
Test winners can be so cheap: The duo mattress Emma 25 Flip is currently reduced by 25 percent and costs 299.25 euros instead of 399 euros. In general, you benefit from a 50 percent discount on mattresses, beds, pillows and sleeping accessories during the test winner weeks at Emma. We present the test winner sale with its discounts in detail.
The one with one
Links marked with a symbol or underline are affiliate links. If a purchase is made, we will receive one
Provision – at no extra cost to you! More info
Inexpensive new furniture for the bedroom
Dreamers, late risers, dormouse, wake up! Whether it’s a new mattress or a new bed – spring is the perfect time for an update in the bedroom. So it fits perfectly that the manufacturer Emma is in March for the third time the test victory at Stiftung Warentest entered. This time she won
Emma 25 Flip, an Airgocell 2.0 foam mattress with two degrees of hardness, a so-called duo mattress.
To celebrate the day, Emma started the test winner weeks and is now offering its winner
25 percent discount. Instead of 399 euros, the 25 Flip only costs 299,25 Euro. The 25 cm high, reversible mattress offers a optimal pressure relief, is breathable and ergonomic. Emma offers 10 year guarantee on the durability of materials and mattress core.
Why wander far when Emma is so close
But that’s not all: As part of the test winner weeks, you will also find other mattresses
beds,
Pillow and sleeping accessories as the
Smile sleeping set for on the go or that
Emma Seidenset, both reduced by 15 percent. There is a discount of up to 50 percent for this
Set of two cooling pads – perfect for those warm summer days. For example, they are reduced by up to 25 percent
Emma box spring beds, there is still a 20 percent discount for
other beds.
The Emma sleep promise
With the Emma Sleep Promise you can buy all products carefree. Take advantage of the free delivery and returns. Try your new purchased Emma products up to 100 Roofs and then decide if you want to keep them. In addition, Emma 10 year guarantee on the durability of the materials and mattress cores. With this promise, you can not only shop with peace of mind, but also sleep peacefully.