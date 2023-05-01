Emma mattresses and beds reduced by up to 50 percent to celebrate the day

Campaign at Emma Mattresses: Test winner weeks – reduced by up to 50 percent to celebrate the day

Montag, 01.05.2023, 16:23

Test winners can be so cheap: The duo mattress Emma 25 Flip is currently reduced by 25 percent and costs 299.25 euros instead of 399 euros. In general, you benefit from a 50 percent discount on mattresses, beds, pillows and sleeping accessories during the test winner weeks at Emma. We present the test winner sale with its discounts in detail.

Inexpensive new furniture for the bedroom Dreamers, late risers, dormouse, wake up! Whether it’s a new mattress or a new bed – spring is the perfect time for an update in the bedroom. So it fits perfectly that the manufacturer Emma is in March for the third time the test victory at Stiftung Warentest entered. This time she won

Emma 25 Flip, an Airgocell 2.0 foam mattress with two degrees of hardness, a so-called duo mattress. To celebrate the day, Emma started the test winner weeks and is now offering its winner

25 percent discount. Instead of 399 euros, the 25 Flip only costs 299,25 Euro. The 25 cm high, reversible mattress offers a optimal pressure relief, is breathable and ergonomic. Emma offers 10 year guarantee on the durability of materials and mattress core.