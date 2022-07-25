Had some site symptoms like one severe anxiety not dizziness. And so she discovered she had a brain tumor. It is the dramatic story of Emma Capper, policewoman from Oldham, England, 39 and mother of three. The woman was initially seen by some doctors who underestimated her health problems until she finally found the cause of her discomfort: a bad disease in her head. Unfortunately, she was not even the first of her as she had already battled breast cancer.

Emma, ​​at the onset of the first symptoms – difficulty turning her head, migraine e instability in an upright position – she decided to go to some medical specialists who, however, “liquidated” her by simply diagnosing her with dizziness and “severe anxiety”. So much so that the woman was discharged after the visit with the prescription of some beta-blockers, which are used to treat hypertension. But then the situation got worse and Emma realized that she couldn’t just be anxious. In fact, the woman began to have vomiting and booked yet another visit with her family doctor and then went to the emergency room. Here a CT scan revealed the origin of those symptoms: a tumor mass in the brain.