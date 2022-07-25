Home Health We raise fox cubs in Endling: Extinction is Forever on Today’s GR Live – Endling: Extinction is Forever
We raise fox cubs in Endling: Extinction is Forever on Today’s GR Live – Endling: Extinction is Forever

Last week marked the official release date for Herobeat Studios atmospheric adventure game Endling: Extinction is Forever. The game asks players to take on the duties of being a fox mother and guide your fox cubs to safety in an incredibly hostile world that is slowly destroying itself. Needless to say, the game was designed as a tragic example of human destructiveness.

With the release now in the book, we’ll be jumping into Endling: Extinction is Forever on today’s GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will host and check out an hour of gameplay. Be sure to join her at the usual 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, her typical location on the GR Live homepage.

Before Rebeca goes live, be sure to read our review of Endling here, and check out the launch trailer below.

