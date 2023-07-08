Enterovirus Outbreak Among Italian Newborns: WHO Warns of Growing Concerns

Cases of Enterovirus Among Italian Newborns Raise Concerns, says WHO

Milan, 8 July 2023 – The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a warning after cases of enteroviruses were reported among newborns in Italy, following similar outbreaks in Great Britain and France. The WHO has expressed alarm regarding the situation in Italy.

In May 2023, doctors in France observed a surge in cases of severe sepsis among newborns linked to the Echovirus-11 (E-11) enterovirus. The French health authorities documented nine cases of sepsis with hepatic impairment and multiple organ failure, resulting in the unfortunate death of seven infants between July 2022 and April 2023 across four hospitals in different regions.

This alarming situation prompted other countries to be on high alert for E-11 cases. Italy has now joined the list of nations facing this concern. The latest report, which covers until June 26, confirms that seven cases of neonatal E-11 infections were identified in Italy between April and June 2023. Among these cases, three infants were admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit. Currently, only one remains under observation, while the condition of another is improving, and the third has been discharged. Additionally, two other infants who tested positive during screenings did not exhibit any significant symptoms.

The issue of E-11 infections among newborns has affected several European countries, including Great Britain, Croatia, Spain, and Sweden. The WHO has stated, “Based on the limited information available, WHO assesses that the public health risk to the general population is low. We continue to encourage countries to monitor and report cases. Healthcare facilities that care for newborns should familiarize themselves with the signs and symptoms of the echovirus and maintain vigilance for potential healthcare-associated infections and outbreaks.”

As the situation unfolds, it is essential for authorities and healthcare facilities in Italy and other affected countries to remain vigilant, closely monitor cases, and take necessary precautions to ensure the well-being and safety of newborns. The WHO’s guidance should be followed to minimize the risk of further infections and prevent any potential outbreaks.

