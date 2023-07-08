David de Gea announces his departure from Manchester United

The Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea announced this Saturday his departure from Manchester United after twelve years defending the goal of the ‘Red Devils’, with a message on Twitter in which he affirms that it is time to “undertake a new challenge”.

De Gea, who won the Golden Glove last season as the goalkeeper with the most unbeaten appearances in the Premier League, drew criticism for mistakes under the sticks late in the season.

His contract with Manchester United expired on the last day of June, without an agreement being reached despite talks for the goalkeeper’s continuity at the Old Trafford club.

The Manchester team, according to some media, could be interested in the Cameroonian goalkeeper from Inter Milan, André Onana.

In a message on social media, De Gea, 32, thanked Manchester United fans for their support, but said: “Now is the right time to take on a new challenge, to push myself again in a new around”.

“Manchester will always be in my heart, Manchester has formed me and will never leave me,” added the former Atlético de Madrid goalkeeper.

“I would like to express my strong gratitude and appreciation for the love during the last 12 years. We have achieved many things since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club,” said De Gea, for whom it was “an incredible pride to lead the shirt (…) and represent the biggest club in the world“.

Current Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag thanked De Gea for his services. “It takes great quality and character to reach the level to play a single game for Manchester United,” he began. “To do it 545 times in 12 years is a special achievement, particularly as a goalkeeper.”