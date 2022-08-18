After the final exams and a few quick days of vacation, several thousand aspiring freshmen went back to the books to win their place in a Milanese university. Most are targeting the Medicine and Dentistry test on September 6, but there are also future veterinarians, teachers, nurses and more. The race for the white coat will be fierce once again this year, since – already assigned the 552 seats of the San Raffaele University and the 180 of Humanitas – the participants in the test who have chosen the Statale or the Bicocca as their first preference are 7,211.