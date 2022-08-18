Home Health Entrance test, Statale and Bicocca: boom in requests for medicine in English
Health

Entrance test, Statale and Bicocca: boom in requests for medicine in English

by admin
Entrance test, Statale and Bicocca: boom in requests for medicine in English

After the final exams and a few quick days of vacation, several thousand aspiring freshmen went back to the books to win their place in a Milanese university. Most are targeting the Medicine and Dentistry test on September 6, but there are also future veterinarians, teachers, nurses and more. The race for the white coat will be fierce once again this year, since – already assigned the 552 seats of the San Raffaele University and the 180 of Humanitas – the participants in the test who have chosen the Statale or the Bicocca as their first preference are 7,211.

See also  Corruption and international money laundering, maxi operation between Italy, France and Switzerland: two professionals arrested, kidnappings for 15 million

You may also like

Save OCD: Edge’s right-click menu finally supports night...

Monkeypox, WHO: “Over 35 thousand cases in the...

Microsoft’s PC Game Pass for a photo, said...

New hospital, changes the entire road network: this...

SSD-sized memory? Samsung develops 1TB extra-large-capacity single DDR5...

Windows 11 2023 new preview version 25182 released:...

The reason why Apple doesn’t make a foldable...

Dying for a video game (or streaming): what...

vivo V25 Pro released in India, and then...

Little Orpheus hopefully won’t offend anyone when it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy