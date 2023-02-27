Enzo Iacchetti he talks about his friend Maurizio Costanzo, about those candies he used to bring him every time he called him to meet in the Parioli studio, about the great affection that will forever bind him to the great journalist who died on February 24th. “I thanked him for everything he was able to give me in our dialogues, I said to him” You give me a lot “and he replied” You give me too much “”, tells the comedian and actor during the special of very true on Canale 5, «a person who answers you like this means that he loves you very much». The memory also comes back to one of the most difficult moments in Costanzo’s life: «We also talked about the Mafia attack, at that time there was a lot of tension, I remember the comedians who went there. But he had changed a bit, rightly so, because you’re alive by a miracle. We were appalled, when he called me and said “come”, I knew that inside him there was not that usual serenity. For a while he was like that but we never talked about it and I don’t think he talked about it, because he never ever wanted to be treated as a hero, but I don’t think even now, he did so many things that were helpful to others, I don’t think he ever thought much about himself”.

