Europa League: 1-1 with Servette, Roma qualified. In Conference Fiorentina-Genk 2-1, Viola promoted

Roma achieved the objective of qualifying for the next round of the Europa League in Geneva with a draw against Servette, but Slavia Prague’s victory over Sheriff Tiraspol puts the conquest of first place at risk with direct access to the round of 16. Josè Mourinho’s return to the bench after his disqualification for insulting referee Taylor does not help the Giallorossi, who have not broken the taboo away from home, where in 2023 they have won only four times. Romelu Lukaku’s goal, however always decisive, was not enough to overcome the Swiss and now even a victory on the final day, with Sheriff at the Olimpico, could make them miss the full target.

To undermine the home defense Mourinho relied on the Dybala-Lukaku duo, with Celik and El Shaarawy on the flanks. In defence, Mancini remained on the bench and so Cristante joined Llorente and Ndicka. The same reasoning was made for Pellegrini in midfield, occupied by Paredes, Bove and Aouar.

THE MATCH REPORT

Fiorentina-Genk 2-1 in the fifth day of group F of the Conference League. Viola qualified for the next stage of the tournament. “We have made a serious claim for passage but we are going to play the last match to see who will pass first” directly to the round of 16. thus Vincenzo Italiano after his Fiorentina’s victory. “We had a great second half. We didn’t concede anything, we played well. The second goal came from quality team play. Everyone came in well today. I’m happy.”

