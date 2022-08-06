Preparing what we need to eat properly is fundamental, as is paying attention to a particular food, if you don’t want to encounter nasty surprises.

Attention to what we eat and how we prepare it is essential if we want to stay healthy, even if many of us tend to underestimate it. Often, in fact, people prefer to focus on foods cooked in a tasty way (this is the case, for example, with fried foods) without thinking in the long run of how this can be harmful to the stomach and intestines.

Having some gluttony can still be normal, but it would be good not to abuse them excessively. This is all the more true for a food that many love, but which can even lead us to death. It is therefore good to be properly informed and take action as soon as possible.

Eating this food is good: nutritional values ​​are important, but …

Many of us love to eat eggs, not only because we find them tasty, but also because of their nutritional values. Not only that, they are also one of the most versatile foods, which each of us can prepare differently according to taste: hard-boiled, soft-boiled, scrambled or in the form of an omelette.

Cooking them is really simple and takes only a few minutes of time. This is why most of us keep a pack in the fridge to use them when needed, especially now that the temperatures are high and we have little desire to be in front of the stove. They are also to be considered ideal even for those who need to lose weight, since a small amount is enough to satiate.

In the yolk we find vitamins B6 and B12, useful for preventing cellular aging and stimulating brain functions. There is also no lack of fat-soluble D and K, useful for bones, and E, appreciated for its antioxidant properties. In the egg white, however, there are vitamins B1, B2 and B3, which give us energy. And that’s not all: sight also improves thanks to vitamin A, as well as protecting the cardiovascular system thanks to lecithin.

Many people like eggs, but be careful how you prepare them

Finding yourself having to eat contaminated eggs without knowing it has now become increasingly rare. The security checks, in fact, have become more and more scrupulous and have considerably reduced the risk. Despite everything, thinking of achieving zero risk is practically impossible. Precisely for this reason the attentive eye of man becomes fundamental.

Although it is a food that can also be eaten raw or in any case undercooked, it is good to do it as little as possible. Otherwise, in fact, finding yourself taking the Salmonella bacterium, which causes salmonella or salmonellosis, is very easy. And the consequences can be anything but pleasant.

What are the symptoms of this disease? The biggest problems can occur especially for those who already have a weak physique or with other health problems: in this case, in fact, you can experience gastroenteritis with diarrhea and vomiting, which can be difficult to dispose of.

But can anything be done to prevent the problem? Fortunately, the answer is yes. The main place where the bacterium can settle is the shell, even more so if the eggs are kept at room temperature. Precisely for this reason, care should be taken to always keep them in the fridge, check that it is not chipped and choose those with the most distant expiration date.

Once the dish has been prepared, it should be eaten immediately or, alternatively, placed in the refrigerator. It would also not be bad to add a few drops of vinegar or lemon, which contribute to lowering the PH, therefore also the possibility of getting infected.