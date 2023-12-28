Home » Expert from the Oberberg Clinics on body dysmorphic disorder / If your own…
The nose is too big, the buttocks too wide, the skin too impure. Many people are dissatisfied with their appearance. For some people, their preoccupation with their appearance goes so far that it creates enormous suffering. Dr. med. Nils Bindeballe, Oberberg Fachklinik Potsdam, provides information about body dysmorphic disorder – the disorder of perception of one’s own body.

When the reflection is deceiving

At first only one feature bothers you, over time those affected notice other flaws or have the impression that existing ones are changing. Body dysmorphic disorder often takes this typical course. The perceived cosmetic defects are usually unevenness or asymmetries. “What those affected define as a flaw is not even noticed by outsiders. They usually do not classify the flaw as ugly or abnormal. Rather, it is a disturbed perception of those affected,” says the specialist in psychiatry and psychotherapy.

People with body dysmorphic disorder often develop repetitive and compulsive behavior to hide their imperfections, for example with clothing or accessories. They often examine themselves in the mirror and examine their appearance again and again, sometimes even for hours. A possible consequence can be social withdrawal. Due to discomfort with their body, fear or shame, those affected withdraw and no longer like to appear in public. They fear being judged negatively by other people. Overactive behavior, such as extreme exercise or strict dieting, also occurs, as does cosmetic surgery. This can have negative consequences: Disagreements in social relationships or financial bottlenecks due to high costs for cosmetic treatments are possible.

In addition, comparisons with other people are a central issue for those affected, which can trigger insecurity and feelings of inferiority and even lead to depressive illness.

Developing a positive self-image as therapy

There are good treatment options for body dysmorphic disorder. Cognitive behavioral therapy, as offered in the Oberberg specialist clinics, is an effective form of therapy for this disease. We work with cognitive restructuring of negative self-perception, exposure exercises, especially in the social environment, and the topic of self-worth. The long-term goal is to learn and establish a more adequate assessment of one’s own appearance, more helpful thought structures, less harmful behavior patterns and an overall friendlier way of dealing with oneself.

About the Oberberg Group: The Oberberg Group, headquartered in Berlin, is a clinic group founded more than 30 years ago with a large number of specialist and day clinics in the field of psychiatry, psychosomatics and psychotherapy at various locations in Germany. In the Oberberg Group clinics, adults, adolescents and children are treated in individual, intensive and innovative therapy settings. There is also a Germany-wide network of Oberberg City Centers, corresponding therapists and self-help groups.

