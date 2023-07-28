Experts Discuss Public Health Programs and Services at Seminar on the Health System in Mexico

Title: Experts Propose Improvements in Mexico’s Health System at Seminar on Medicine and Health

Subtitle: Public Health Programs and Services Addressed During the Fifth Edition of the Seminar

The fifth edition of the Seminar “Analysis and Reflection on the Health System in Mexico” was held by the Faculty of Medicine of the UNAM in collaboration with the National Academy of Medicine of Mexico, the Mexican Academy of Surgery (AMC), and the National Regulatory Committee of General Medicine. The seminar, which focused on the topic of “Public Health programs and services,” brought together experts who made proposals for improvement.

The event, which took place on June 30, was held at the auditorium of the Mexican Academy of Surgery and was broadcasted live on Facebook and YouTube. Dr. Miguel Ángel Mercado Díaz, President of the AMC, served as the moderator and welcomed the attendees, highlighting the presence of excellent speakers and commentators.

Dr. Mercedes Juan López, a specialist in Rehabilitation Medicine and former Secretary of Health, addressed the decrease in life expectancy in Mexico due to the high prevalence of non-communicable diseases such as overweight, obesity, and diabetes. Alarming statistics from ENSANUT 2022 were mentioned, revealing 75 percent of adults and 41 percent of adolescents with overweight and obesity.

The importance of the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (COFEPRIS), as the National Regulatory Authority of Regional Reference in medicines and vaccines, was emphasized. COFEPRIS became the first in Latin America to receive Level IV recognition in this area from the Pan American Health Organization.

Dr. Juan López presented a proposal for a National Universal Health System, aiming to guarantee effective and quality access to healthcare for all people, regardless of their social or employment status. The proposal included the creation of a Commission of the Universal Health System as a decentralized body of the Ministry of Health, responsible for ensuring compliance with the strategy.

Dr. Héctor Gallardo Rincón, Director of Operational Functions of the Carlos Slim Foundation, spoke about the exposome paradigm. This paradigm relates to health risks resulting from urban transitions, environmental damage, socioeconomic vulnerability, and obesogenic dietary environments, leading to an increase in chronic diseases, cancer, mental health issues, infectious diseases, and injuries.

Dr. Gallardo Rincón emphasized the importance of proactively addressing health determinants within Public Health programs and services. He also proposed digital health as a tool to improve access, coverage, and overall quality of services while positively impacting people’s lives.

Dr. Ernesto Enríquez Rubio, an advisor to the Senate of the Republic, emphasized the decentralization of medical services provision through collaboration and political decentralization. He highlighted the fundamental shift in health regulation from industry regulation to population protection, emphasizing the need for evidence-based risk assessment.

Dr. Rafael Lozano Ascencio, a tenured professor of the Department of Public Health of the Faculty of Medicine of the UNAM, stressed the holistic perspective of Public Health, recognizing the interplay of social, cultural, and economic factors. He advocated for a comprehensive approach that acknowledges the multidisciplinary nature of human existence and ensures effective coverage.

In conclusion, Dr. José Narro Robles, former Rector of UNAM and former Secretary of Health, expressed gratitude to all participants and attendees. He emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in achieving better goals in Public Health and praised the seminar as a fruitful gathering filled with information, data, analysis, and valuable proposals.

The Seminar on Medicine and Health of the Faculty of Medicine of the UNAM, in partnership with esteemed medical institutions, provided a platform for experts to address and propose improvements in the health system of Mexico. The seminar shed light on the challenges in public health programs and services, offering insights and potential solutions to enhance the nation’s healthcare landscape.

By Athziry Portillo

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

