New Chocó land route: the first car arrived in Curbaradó

Today, July 27, at 11:15 am, for the first time in history, a car arrived at Curbaradó, the municipal seat of Carmen del Darién. “My name is Germán Moreno, from Tolima. Congratulations to the mayor. That’s how it’s done. Land routes are the best for the farmer”, said the driver of the vehicle enthusiastically.

This new Chocó highway, even if it is still in precarious condition, is a very important work that will promote progress and improve the living conditions of all the inhabitants of Carmen del Darién.

