Home » New Chocó land route: the first car arrived in Curbaradó
News

New Chocó land route: the first car arrived in Curbaradó

by admin
New Chocó land route: the first car arrived in Curbaradó

Today, July 27, at 11:15 am, for the first time in history, a car arrived at Curbaradó, the municipal seat of Carmen del Darién. “My name is Germán Moreno, from Tolima. Congratulations to the mayor. That’s how it’s done. Land routes are the best for the farmer”, said the driver of the vehicle enthusiastically.

This new Chocó highway, even if it is still in precarious condition, is a very important work that will promote progress and improve the living conditions of all the inhabitants of Carmen del Darién.

See also  Kid robbers at the Bollengo playground

You may also like

Yes to the Rome housing plan, the municipality...

Congress of the United States evaluates the “descent...

New latest generation blitz in Piazza Duomo in...

Vorskla Dila 2:1 – Conference League 2nd round...

More children from Cauca have fun and enjoy...

Climate Camp in procession in Turin, stop selling...

HSK, Judge and Prosecutor Candidates decree published –...

U.S. Will Not Hesitate to Take Targeted Measures...

In Tauramena, a child under the age of...

Av: contract for Vicenza crossing works signed –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy