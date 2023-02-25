Home Health F1: Bahrain test. The Red Bull di Perez flies, Leclerc fourth
by admin
The Red Bull driven by Sergio Perez was the fastest on the third day of testing in Bahrain. On the Sakhir track which will host the first gp of the formula 1 season in a week’s time, the Mexican driver finished in 1:30.305, ahead of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes by 1:30.664 and Bottas’ Alfa Romeo (1:30.827). Fourth time for the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc (1:31.024) who had been fastest in the morning session, and fifth for the other Redhead driven by Carlos Sainz in 1:31.036.

It is the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, with a time of 1:31:024, the fastest in the morning session of the third and final day of the official tests that Formula 1 is carrying out on the Sakhir circuit in Bahrain. Second time trial, 418 thousandths behind the Monegasque, for George Russell in the Mercedes. Third time for Felipe Drugovich’s Aston Martin, fourth time for Sergio Perez’s Red Bull.

