F1: Verstappen masterpiece in Miami, starts ninth but dominates RANKINGS – F1

news-txt”>

The F1 World Championship is increasingly a monologue by Red Bull, and in particular by Max Verstappen, who took the 38th victory of his career today in Miami. Up front, it seems almost superfluous to add it, to team mate Sergio Perez, who in Florida had the support of the people in the stands on his side but it wasn’t enough to bridge the gap from the Flying Dutchman (today he reached 350 km/h), managed in the enterprise of winning by moving up from ninth position on the starting grid. Before him, a certain Niki Lauda had done it, certainly not just any one. As if to say that the superiority of the cars of the team that bears the name of an energy drink was overwhelming, for a race with no history that makes talks about the spectacular nature of this once again the boring formula once again topical.

ANSA.it Verstappen wins ahead of Perez and Alonso © Ansa

Meanwhile, Red Bull, which for now competes in a separate championship, has taken its fifth victory of the season, sixth if we also consider the sprint race, while the first-second doubles have reached four odds. It goes without saying that the Ferraris of Sainz, fifth, and Leclerc, seventh after being overtaken in the final stages by Lewis Hamilton, played the role of extras, never resulting in a fight for a place on the podium: now they dream of redemption in their homeland , considering that in two weeks time we will be racing in Emilia, i.e. in Imola, where the strategists of Maranello will experiment with slightly more hollowed-out ‘bellies’. On today’s race it must also be said that Sainz was penalized by 5 seconds as he made a serious mistake in the entry lane to the pitlane, missing the braking point to go to the speed permitted in the pitlane itself, and braked only after that limit. The intervention of the tender commissioners was practically immediate. So once again Verstappen smiled, according to whom the one in Miami was “a good race right from the start. I did a ‘clean’ test and immediately managed to come back, moving up positions. The hard tires I think they made the difference, we talked about it, we were sure that this choice would pay off and we were right. Winning a grand prix starting from the fifth row, in ninth position, is something that makes me very satisfied”. It’s hard to blame him, given his masterpiece race and the fact that Max performs at his best in any condition. And the bad thing is, for those who would like more entertainment, there is no one who, apart from Perez, can at least annoy him.