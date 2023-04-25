Is coffee healthy? So many cups even prevent heart disease

The Germans love tradition: We prefer to drink our pick-me-up as filter coffee, and we sip an average of 162 liters a year. This makes coffee our absolute favorite drink. But should we really be drinking that much coffee? Many have a bad conscience about their health. The conviction that the caffeinated beans are a strain on the heart and a risk factor for heart attacks and strokes is too deep-seated.

Coffee prevents cardiovascular disease

But there is now a lot of research that proves the opposite. For example, a large study from Australia, which is now published in the “European Journal of Preventive Cardiology” has been published . According to this, coffee even prevents cardiovascular diseases.

For their investigations, the scientists from the Heart and Diabetes Research Institute in Melbourne used data from the British Biobank. Between 2006 and 2010, more than half a million participants between the ages of 40 and 69 were recruited to provide information about their state of health, lifestyle and, among other things, their coffee consumption.

The Australian researchers examined the data of those participants (almost 450,000) who had no cardiovascular diseases at the start of the study. They then analyzed who among the coffee and non-coffee drinkers stayed healthy over an average of 12 years and who developed cardiovascular disease and even died from it.

Coffee drinkers are at lower risk getting cardiac arrhythmia

Around 30,000 study participants developed cardiac arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation and tachycardia. In comparison with the control group of non-coffee drinkers, however, the researchers were able to determine that high coffee consumption did not increase the risk. On the contrary:

Those among the participants who two to three cups of coffee a day drank had the lowest risk of developing cardiac arrhythmias.

drank had the lowest risk of developing cardiac arrhythmias. With regard to atrial fibrillation, one of the most common forms of cardiac arrhythmia, the researchers were even able to find that those who four to five cups a day drank had the lowest risk of developing it.

Reduced risk of cardiovascular disease

More than 43,000 participants suffered cardiovascular diseases such as heart failure and strokes. Again, the researchers found that coffee drinkers seemed less affected:

Compared to non-coffee drinkers, those who drank two to three cups of coffee a day , the lowest risk of developing cardiovascular disease. This daily amount also reduced the risk of heart failure and stroke.

Coffee consumption reduces mortality from cardiovascular disease

In total, more than 4000 study participants died of cardiovascular diseases. had the least risk

those, who one to five cups a day consumed.

Both ground, instant and decaffeinated coffee are healthy

With regard to the individual types of coffee, the researchers found something surprising: Both

ground

instant and

decaffeinated coffee

had a positive effect on health and were associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular diseases such as heart failure, coronary artery disease and stroke.

All three types of coffee also showed a lower mortality rate from cardiovascular diseases. However, this effect was strongest with ground coffee. With regard to cardiac arrhythmias, however, the researchers found that decaffeinated coffee did not reduce the risk, only ground and instant coffee.

Coffee and health: That’s what other studies say

Many researchers have already dealt with the connections between coffee and its effect on health. Scientists from the University of Edinburgh published in 2017 in the “British Medical Journal” the results from 201 overview studies on coffee and health. In total, they found 19 positive effects. In contrast, there were only six negative effects.

According to the study, “Roasted coffee is a complex blend of over 1,000 bioactive compounds with potentially therapeutic, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer effects.” Sounds a lot more positive than the chilling myths that surround coffee.

When is the best time to drink my coffee?

Coffee is a stimulant for body and mind. Because: On the one hand, caffeine narrows the vessels, the heart has to pump the blood with more pressure, the brain and the rest of the body are optimally supplied with blood. On the other hand, caffeine blocks the neurotransmitter adenosine in the brain, which makes you sleepy.

However, neuroscientist Steven Miller from Maryland believes that drinking coffee at the wrong time does not have the stimulating effect. If the cortisol level in the body and thus the natural level of alertness is at its highest between eight and nine in the morning, for example, caffeine can do little. It’s similar between 12 and 1 p.m. and 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., Miller says. The ideal time for a stimulating cup of coffee is therefore in the morning between 9.30 and 11.30 a.m.

Three to four cups have the best effect

The European Food Safety Authority states that 400 milligrams of caffeine a day is completely safe when it comes to our health. A 100 milliliter cup of coffee contains between 50 and 60 milligrams.

Positive coffee effects are highest with three to four cups. Larger amounts harm very few people, but they also bring no further benefit. This summary should make some people happy. After all, several cups of coffee a day are the order of the day for many people.

Even decaffeinated coffee develops a positive effect, albeit much weaker. This is due to the antioxidants contained in coffee, above all the chlorogenic acids. They add flavor but are also extremely effective against free radicals.

Limit coffee consumption if you have pre-existing conditions

Nevertheless, not everyone should consume coffee without hesitation. Studies suggest that the heart risk from coffee is much lower than has long been attributed to the coffee bean infusion. Coffee consumption seems to have little effect on blood pressure. However, the results of the individual studies are not uniform.

In general, a 2019 review article by US researchers in the Journal of the American Heart Association concluded that coffee does not increase the risk of heart disease. But does that really apply to everyone?

Six cups of coffee a day can be bad for your health

Australian researchers examined the data of around 350,000 people in 2019 aged 37 to 73 and found that too much caffeine does become a heart risk. “Six cups is the tipping point at which coffee has a negative impact on cardiovascular disease risk,” the authors write in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

A meta-study conducted at Harvard with a total of almost 1.3 million participants came to a similar conclusion: people who drank between three and four cups of coffee a day had the lowest risk of suffering from cardiovascular disease. Anyone who consumed five or more cups of coffee a day had an increased risk. But by far the greatest risk of developing cardiovascular disease was in people who didn’t drink any coffee at all.

Because caffeine makes your heart beat faster, people with heart problems used to be discouraged from drinking coffee altogether. A comparative study recently showed that even those who suffer from cardiac arrhythmias do not aggravate their condition through moderate coffee consumption. However, caffeine can be dangerous for people with heart problems who, for genetic reasons, are less able to metabolize caffeine.

Coffee lowers the risk of cancer in the liver, uterus and colon

According to the WHO International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), there is reliable evidence of a protective effect against cancer of the liver and uterus. For other types of cancer, at least one risk from coffee cannot be identified. Overall, however, according to the IARC, the study situation is still unclear and contradictory.

Scientists from the US and Israel reported that drinking coffee reduces the risk of colon cancer. The drink contains ingredients like antioxidants that contribute to gut health, they explained.

Coffee as protection against Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s?

As early as 2013, an analysis in the specialist journal “Geriatrics and Gerontology “ published meta-study 13 studies with a total of 901,000 people in which the connection between coffee consumption and the risk of Parkinson’s disease was investigated. It was found that people who drink an average of three cups of coffee a day have the lowest risk of developing Parkinson’s disease.

And ten years ago, a smaller Finnish meta-study from 2010 showed that a daily consumption of between three and five cups of coffee reduces the risk of developing Alzheimer’s in old age by 65 percent.

Scientists at the Krembil Research Institute in Toronto found in 2018 that coffee consumption can reduce the likelihood of develop degenerative brain disease. Special compounds that form in the coffee bean during roasting are responsible for the protection. Since a long roasting time in particular creates the so-called phenylindanes, dark roasted, strong coffees have the greatest positive effect on the brain.

Withdrawal symptoms are based on psychological dependence

Someone who drinks a lot of coffee every day will eventually be able to tolerate more of it than someone who only drinks a cup once a week. His heart won’t beat much faster after a triple espresso, and coffee won’t keep him from falling asleep. This is the case with the Munich food chemist Sara Marquart, who did her doctorate on coffee roasting. she has in an interview with the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” allowed a daily consumption of ten cups. However, the coffee has hardly any physiological effect on her because of the habituation effect.

“Coffee is a psychoactive substance, but it is not addictive. We’re more addicted to the ritual,” says the coffee expert. “We” are the heavy coffee drinkers who, for the 31-year-old, start with at least four cups a day.

If the “heavy drinkers” are suddenly refused coffee, withdrawal symptoms can develop, especially headaches. Sara Marquart explains it like this: “Adenosine receptors in the brain absorb caffeine when you drink coffee. When the caffeine is gone, adenosine comes back into play and this causes headaches.”

Heart patients are allowed to drink coffee – pregnant women are not

Not every adult tolerates coffee or its ingredients. Anyone who gets stomach pains, diarrhea or tachycardia from it will quickly voluntarily do without it.

However, coffee fans should also avoid it if they are pregnant. For the sake of the child, it should not be more than one cup. Because the caffeine reaches the fetus via the placenta, which can hardly break down this substance. Caffeine stunts growth and leads to low birth weight.

For breastfeeding mothers, two cups are okay again. In a report published in 2015, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) came to the conclusion that up to 200 milligrams of caffeine per day while breastfeeding is harmless. An infant and his liver, which is still not very resilient, could cope with this amount contained in two cups of coffee, each 150 milliliters.

No coffee is not a solution either

Coffee in moderation can therefore be beneficial for the body. Not doing so can have health consequences. So it may be healthier to drink coffee than to abstain from it. Those who get jittery from regular coffee can still get their dose of antioxidants from decaffeinated coffee. If you don’t like the taste of the drink at all, you can switch to black or green tea. Both hot drinks taste less intense and also contain stimulating substances.