The desire to have the Faculty of Medicine at the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria has had the merit of compacting the local institutions. All, except one: Confindustria. One could immediately object that Confindustria is “only” an association of entrepreneurs and yet over time Confindustria has already acquired such an important role in Italian society as to raise it to the “grade” of de facto institution.

«It is evident that the role of Confindustria is not considered by the Metropolitan City – attacks the president of Confindustria Reggio, ing. Dominic the Elder -. There are many episodes that I could mention but I will focus on the last one. In fact, I learned from the press that in recent days an important technical table was held at Palazzo Alvaro to discuss the initiatives to be put in place to equip the Mediterranean University with the faculty of medicine and the Reggio entrepreneurs were not invited. I wonder, with deep regret, the reason for this exclusion and I don’t understand it”. And while he wonders, Vecchio stigmatizes the process initiated by the Metropolitan City “because – he explains – it will lead to nothing”.

Then the leader of the Reggio industrialists relaunched: «Having the Faculty of Medicine in Reggio is important. We are ready to accompany all institutions to obtain the best results for the city and to follow up on this initiative. And I would like to quietly remind you that the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Catanzaro was born as a detached section of the University of Reggio. Confindustria Reggio – Vecchio reiterates – is ready to do everything possible to give back to the University of Reggio such an important faculty».

