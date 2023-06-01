Lupus, that’s what it is and who affects the chronic disease

Have you heard of the chronic autoimmune disease lupus? Here’s everything you need to know about it.

There are some diseases called autoimmune, which are conditions in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks healthy cells and tissues.

Under normal conditions, the immune system it is programmed to recognize and defend the body from external agents such as bacteria and viruses, for which it produces specific antibodies against these threats. In autoimmune diseases however, for reasons that are still not fully understoodthe immune system mistakenly mistakes the body’s cells and tissues for intruders and attacks them by forming autoantibodies.

Il Systemic lupus erythematosus is a chronic autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system attacks healthy tissues and organs, causing inflammation and damage. It is especially common in women and it usually manifests itself between 15 and 44 years old. In Italy there are over more than 60,000 patients suffering from lupus. The name “lupus” comes from the Latin word for wolf and refers to the appearance of red patches on the skin, similar to a wolf’s coat.

Systemic lupus erythematosus: who it affects and the symptoms

The genetic predisposition seems to play an important role in the development of autoimmune diseases, but environmental factors such as infections, stress and nutrition can stimulate their onset. Between most common symptoms of lupus there are intense and persistent tiredness, pain in the joints and muscles and red spots (cutaneous lupus), but also inflammation of the face (“butterfly” lupus), skin rashes and skin lesions and hemolytic anemia. In addition to the ‘classic’ fever and headaches, the symptoms also include: hair loss, oral ulcers, gastrointestinal and renal problems as well as arthralgias and arthritis, pericarditis and pleurisy.

The severity of the disease varies from person to person. In severe cases lupus can damage various organs such as the kidneys, heart and lungs, causing chronic kidney failure, high blood pressure or heart attack.

To diagnose lupus tests are needed specific blood tests to detect antibodies and auto-antibodies, but performing a tissue biopsy is also important. Treatment aims to relieve symptoms and slow the progression of the disease, since Unfortunately, there is still no cureand between most popular therapies there are those based on: