Thus the Minister of Health on the entrance test. “We should make some specializations that young people no longer choose more attractive – he added -. Increasing the salaries of doctors is my first commitment”. Is there hope for nurses too?

“I have done Medicine when there was no closed number. I am against tests, as they are done, because specific medical expertise can be found elsewhere. I know the university ministry changed them. We’ll see how they are. The numerus clausus is essential, but we should work on one programmed number. We need to understand the number of doctors it serves. We made the mistake of enrolling few students and now we have few doctors“. Thus the Minister of Health, Horace Schillacihost of Terraversethe new Libero Quotidiano podcast.

Advertisements

“The problem – underlined the government official – is also that young people now don’t want to do some specializations. We should make them more attractive, so as not to find ourselves caught in some professions, such as anesthetist and emergency doctor. I have always talked to young people. This is a government that strongly believes in young people, who have so much to give to the nation. They deserve a better Italy than they have had so far. We will be able to increase the salaries of doctors: it’s my first commitment. And we need to give them better prospects.”

We’ll see if the minister will do the same for the attractiveness, salaries and prospects of the nursing profession.

Nurse Times editorial team

