He would have acted “to prevent greater damage” to his patients and to “protect their health” against the alleged contraindications of vaccines. These are the statements made to the deputy prosecutor Gianni Pipeschi from the doctor Daniela Grillone Tecioiuas reported by the Courier of the Veneto. Tecioiu, 57, a general practitioner in Vicenza, was arrested last February together with her partner Andrew Giacoppo and to the colleague Erich Volker Goepel for a round of fake vaccinations against Covid. Hundreds of people had turned to her – who thus had been able to obtain the Green pass without immunizing themselves – including the singer Madame and the tennis player Camila Giorgiboth under investigation for false ideology.

According to the doctor, who was released from prison and reinstated pending trial, the fake vaccines were used to protect patients “with pathologies and allergies”, for whom the serum could be dangerous. Interviewed by the local broadcaster TVA Vicenza, she still reports the Courier of the VenetoTecioiu would have admitted the bogus inoculations, “but only to colleagues of mine, nurses, etc., who had pathologies, who were about to die if they made a vaccine … They were desperate”. According to the doctor, it would have been “yes and no three hundred vaccines” .