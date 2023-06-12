Fat liver? Fight it with food

Fatty liver, also known as liver stasis, is a clinical condition characterized by an excessive accumulation of fat in the liver cells. To prevent or treat this condition, however, healthy eating can really help!

A quantity of fat equal to about 5% of the weight of the liver it is a value normal in subjects who enjoy good health; is a normal finding in subjects in good state of health, when these values ​​increase, however, there is a risk of incurring serious consequences!

How, then, can you fight this pathology? To begin with a healthy diet, for example replacing a food rich in carbohydrates with one portion of vegetables; in just 3 months the steatosis will improve and the initial signs of liver fibrosis Also.

This change is indicated by a study conducted by theNational Institute of Gastroenterology “St. de Bellis” of Castellana Grotte, which examined 40 subjects affected by hepatic steatosis non alcoholic.

Fatty liver: how to fight it

Illness increasingly common in the Western world, hepatic steatosis on a dysmetabolic basis is very risky, as it can lead to cirrhosis and sometimes even to liver tumor. This new study, however, is truly incredible and could quickly and easily improve the lives of those suffering from fat liver.

The results are amazing because the patients were prescribed a modest change of their diet, leaving for the rest their lifestyle changed. This is an important added value, because it was very easy for the patient to maintain excellent adhesion to the new diet and in the future it can easily continue also in consideration of the economic sustainability.

said the scientific director, prof. Gianluigi Giannelli, talks about how it was enough for the subjects to replace a portion of a carbohydrate-rich food with a vegetable one every day for 3 months to benefit from improvements.

The research was conducted by prof. John DePergolaassisted by the researcher Sara De Nucci, and highlighted, in addition to the reduction of steatosis and gods initial signs of liver fibrosis, even one decrease in body weight.

The regression of hepatic steatosis and of the initial signs of liver fibrosis is a completely unexpected result which should be beyond the best wishes, offering new insights into the possibility of changing the progression trajectories of this insidious pathology at the moment drug orphan.

Giannelli continued. In short, healthy eating can really do us to live better!