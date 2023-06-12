AOC’s new QLED U8030 series: a new generation of national entertainment machines, creating a shocking theater audio-visual experience | T Kebang

Excellent audio-visual, beautiful design, intelligent enjoyment AOC QLED large-scale display creates rich audio-visual emotion

Owning your own home theater is definitely one of the devices that many audio-visual enthusiasts and even the general public expect for a better life. However, it is difficult to own a large monitor with an audio system without increasing the budget. It originated from a well-known multinational large-scale monitor manufacturer in the United States. AOC, aiming at price-sensitive consumers who pursue value for money, has always launched products with reasonable prices, functions and audio-visual performance that surpass those of similar models, satisfying everyone’s dreams.

This year is no exception. AOC has launched a new QLED U8030 series of large-scale displays, and the 65U8030 model delivered to this site is equipped with the latest Quantum Dot quantum dot technology in a 65-inch configuration. The addition of quantum dot technology enables this series of display devices to have better color performance and dynamic range reproduction. In terms of color, compared with ordinary LCD displays, the color tone expression is 40% higher, and the overall color gamut is increased to 90% DCI-P3. Therefore, when watching all kinds of videos, you can feel the richness and fineness of the colors, providing visual satisfaction. Not only that, 65U8030 supports the most complete four-standard HDR, including HDR 10, HDR 10+, HLG and Dolby Vision, no matter which HDR signal is output by the front-end signal source, it can be completely and accurately displayed. In addition to visual satisfaction, the 65U8030 also supports Dolby Atmos panoramic sound decoding and DTS surround sound in terms of hearing, with the built-in sound system. During the evaluation process, the visual and auditory senses brought the editor quite a shocking superior audio-visual experience.

As for the smart system that is indispensable for modern large displays, 65U8030 is equipped with the latest Google TV system. Of course, native Google can use Google Play smoothly, and various online video streaming platforms can also enjoy watching through 65U8030. Don’t worry about finding videos. Very troublesome? The 65U8030 also has a built-in Google voice search function. Whether you want to find a program or care about weather changes, you can find the answer just by asking, which is very convenient and intelligent.

Google TV smart system catches all online audio and video streaming services in one go, satisfying your exclusive entertainment and relaxation experience

The built-in smart system is definitely an indispensable function for all large-scale display devices at present, and to bring users the best and smoothest operating experience, of course it must be equipped with the latest Google TV smart system, which is also one of the features of the 65U8030. In order to improve the performance of smart applications, the MediaTek CPU chip is also used, and it is equipped with 2GB memory and 32GB storage space, which is more than twice that of the same-level models. Therefore, whether it is installing various APPs or conducting actual experience, the performance of the 65U8030 is comparable. excellent.

Of course, as a core product of home theater entertainment, the adjustment menu provided by the 65U8030 is also a link that the editor attaches great importance to. Through parameter settings, it can also bring the audio-visual performance that best suits the needs of beginners to advanced users, so the evaluation During the period, the editor really enjoyed the very shocking picture quality and sound effects, and can experience the effect like a movie theater in the home space.

From the effect display of different video modes, I believe everyone can clearly see that with different settings, the tone, level, and contrast of the overall picture will also change. Therefore, it is strongly recommended that users who purchase 65U8030 must operate and watch it in person. Through the video Mode setting, see your favorite screen performance, of course, if you are an advanced player, you can also use the brightness, contrast and other detailed settings to adjust one by one to make the display have a better effect.

Different white balance selections bring different color impressions. In fact, due to different film sources, it is very common to encounter different color performances. Therefore, at this time, you can select this function through the white balance to find the best color. The settings can make the color performance of the picture more natural and real, bringing a better sense of presence.

The 65U8030 supports four-standard HDR, including Dolby Vision. When the monitor detects the relevant video, it will automatically turn on the Dolby Vision setting. Therefore, it is different from ordinary programs. At this time, users can choose the exclusive mode of Dolby Vision to find the most suitable mode. the image effect you like.

Just like the image modes that can be set for general videos, the Dolby Vision exclusive image modes can also bring different visual experiences, and in response to the original video content and the differences in the light source of the user’s viewing environment, by switching the Dolby Vision image mode, it will be more accurate Fully restore the effect of the film when it was originally shot and produced. In addition to images, sound effects are also an indispensable part of home theaters. In addition to the built-in sound system with good performance, the 65U8030 also has exclusive settings for sound in the menu. Through user adjustments, it can bring sound effects close to large movie theaters.

Knowing the built-in menu of the 65U8030 with complete functions, I believe everyone will understand why this large quantum dot LCD monitor has the ability of the core equipment of the home theater. Of course, to enjoy its audio-visual performance, it is necessary to enter the smart system link, as mentioned above , the use of the latest Google TV makes 65U8030 bring a better operating experience, with MediaTek CPU, and 2GB + 32GB built-in memory and storage space, creating a rich and more personalized experience.

Detailed images, rich layers, and full colors bring an unprecedented visual feast

With excellent equipment hardware specifications, a good smart system, and rich online audio-visual platforms, the actual viewing experience of the 65U8030 has become the focus of everyone’s attention, and it also makes the editor more cautious in choosing and evaluating movies. Therefore, in addition to large-scale Hollywood productions In addition, I also found recent movies through online platforms and watched them repeatedly, so as to dig out the best strength of this large display. So what’s the conclusion? Wonderful! This is the editor’s evaluation, and such a simple and powerful comment is rooted in the 65U8030’s very delicate image performance and dynamic sound effects, especially in the image quality part, with clean and neat lines, rich gradation of light and dark levels, As well as the natural, real and bright colors, it really makes people feel immersed in the picture. It is definitely among the best performances among models of the same level. Next, let the editor explain the key observation points of the 65U8030’s excellent image effects through the key test screens of the three movies.

Let’s take a look at this classic series of movies “Fatal Rush 9”. This series of hot-blooded movies combines racing cars with various exciting actions. The key lies in the black leather clothing all over the body, the texture level under the light, and the dark skin of the heroine and the texture of the locomotive itself are all testing the regeneration ability of the display. First look at the leather clothing. The light source coming from the left of the screen makes one side of the leather clothing reflective and the other side is shadowed. However, if you look closely, you will find that the material texture of the leather clothing is clearly distinguishable whether it is the light-receiving surface or the dark part. , coupled with the reflection of the metal zipper, makes the clothing texture quite clear.

The second is the light and shadow changes of the dark skin, and the very delicate light and dark tone transitions make the outline of the characters and the details of the back of the hands very three-dimensional, and also create a clean sense of separation between the characters and the background; the last is the one with only one corner exposed Locomotive, look at the luster of the brake lever and the deep black handle, even in the state of extremely high contrast, the two can still distinguish the change of light and dark, instead of being white or black, so it proves that the 65U8030 has excellent Dynamic range reproduction capability.

This is a new movie from Netflix, with 4K ultra-high resolution and very rich colors. Just looking at this test screen, there are colorful colors on the gorgeous clothes, which can be said to be the best test image for quantum dot displays. Please note that the characters are in the backlight state at this time, and the lighting of the clothing only comes from indoor light, but I believe you will find that the patterns and colors on the clothing are still quite vivid, and there will be no mutual rendering of different colors , especially the accurate color reproduction, so that the clothing looks extremely bright. Of course, the changes in the light and dark levels of the brush coat are also very eye-catching, especially the luster of the bristles brought by the backlight, which makes people feel the thickness and texture of the coat itself.

In addition to the exciting plot, this newly released movie has a high level of detail in the picture. This scene was chosen as the basis for the evaluation because the simple image at first glance actually hides many details. First look at the hair of the character, the golden hair shines under the light, and there are also hairs in the dark because of the curly shape, but if you look closely, you will find that whether it is bright or dark areas, they are in harmony with each other The transitions are very delicate, which makes the picture have a distinct three-dimensional sense; the second is the skin color of the face, the fair skin reveals the pink cheeks, and the two also have a very smooth color scale transition. In the change of light and dark, Draw a clear outline, this is the strength of the 65U8030.

Improve home audio-visual entertainment, a new generation of national entertainment machines; relax and enjoy life, truly high-quality AOC QLED U8030 series large displays

People have unlimited expectations for a better life, one of which is definitely audio-visual enjoyment, but past experience always tells you that if you want to get a better audio-visual life, you need to pay a high price, which is daunting, but this time the evaluation of AOC 65U8030 quantum dot For large monitors, it is not difficult to feel that it has leapfrog challenging products at a practical and reasonable price, because AOC has created them with care so that everyone can enjoy the best audio-visual entertainment experience.

This large-scale display equipped with quantum dot technology has a display capability of up to 90% DCI-P3 color gamut, surpassing the color reproduction of ordinary LCD displays by 40%, so the color performance is very good in terms of vividness, realism, and smoothness of color gradation ;Secondly, up to 4K ultra-high resolution and support for four-standard HDR image expression, bringing detailed images and rich light and dark levels, so that all programs have a very realistic three-dimensional effect when they are shown, making people immersed in it.

As for the indispensable smart system for modern people, 65U8030 also adopts the latest Google TV, so whether it is page layout, control method or function diversification, it is of the highest standard. In addition, MediaTek CPU, 2GB + 32GB memory and The storage space configuration makes all kinds of operations very smooth.

Therefore, if you are pursuing a better audio-visual experience, but want to precisely control the budget and upgrade painlessly, this AOC 65U8030 will be your best choice in the near future, realizing a new life defined by you in entertainment.