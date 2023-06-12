Green Beauty Guangdong’s ecological construction “speeding up” to create a new pattern of green development-Chinanews.com

Dongguan Huangqishan Forest Park Green Beauty Guangdong Ecological Construction Demonstration Site Photo courtesy of Guangdong Provincial Forestry Bureau

China News Service, Guangzhou, June 12th (Cheng Jingwei Linyin) According to news from the Guangdong Provincial Forestry Bureau on the 12th, Dongguan City recently issued the “Implementation Plan for Further Promoting Green and Beautiful Dongguan Ecological Construction”. Publish the implementation plan or opinions on the ecological construction of Green Beauty Guangdong.

Since the start of the ecological construction work of Green Beauty Guangdong, all parts of Guangdong Province have seized the forestry time to start production, and the ecological construction of Green Beauty Guangdong has made progress in stages. As of June 9, the province has completed forest stand optimization and improvement of 1.9172 million mu and forest tending improvement of 1.2839 million mu.

Guangken (Maoming) Tropical Botanical Garden Green Beauty Guangdong Ecological Construction Demonstration Site Photo courtesy of Guangdong Provincial Forestry Bureau

The 21 prefectures and cities in Guangdong Province have gone all out to accelerate ecological construction, creating a warm atmosphere of learning from each other and striving to be the first with hard work, and creating a new pattern of green development. For example, Guangzhou is fully promoting the construction of the South China National Botanical Garden, insisting on the combination of in-situ conservation and ex-situ conservation, the integration of botanical garden construction and urban development, and building a “1+3+N” Guangzhou urban garden integration system with the South China National Botanical Garden as the core .

Integrating the market situation, Zhanjiang added the action of “Building a City of Mangroves” on the basis of the “Six Major Actions”, promoted the construction of a “City of Mangroves”, and actively planned and promoted the development of marine carbon sinks such as mangroves, salt marshes, and fisheries. Inclusive projects; Shanwei City innovated the work measure of “one green map + seven major actions + N key projects” to focus on improving forest fire prevention capabilities, build forest unit parks, biological fire prevention forest belts, and fire prevention roads, effectively creating green and beautiful forest landscapes, Build forest fire barriers.

In the forest parks with good basic conditions, forest ecological comprehensive demonstration parks, forest evergreen gardens, or other parks that have been built or are planned to be built, Guangdong strives to build 193 green and beautiful Guangdong ecological construction demonstration sites to achieve full coverage of the county .

Huizhou Nanshan Forest Park Green Beauty Guangdong Ecological Construction Demonstration Site Photo courtesy of Guangdong Provincial Forestry Bureau

For example, Dongyuan County, Heyuan City has innovatively built a demonstration site of “three forests, two paths and one base” in the Xinfengjiang Jiuli Lake for green and beautiful Guangdong ecological construction. It has built 2,509 acres of concentrated water conservation forests and 2,244 acres of ecological landscape forests. There are 2,927 mu of large-diameter timber forests, and use its own resources to build Jiuli Lake Nature Education Trail, Forest Experience Trail and Forest Wetland Science Popularization Base.

In addition, Guangdong takes the South China Botanical Garden of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Institute of Tropical Forestry of the Chinese Academy of Forestry, the School of Forestry and Landscape Architecture of South China Agricultural University, the Guangdong Provincial Academy of Forestry Sciences, and the Guangdong Provincial Forestry Survey and Planning Institute as the main force. In the method of splitting and contracting, 21 scientific and technological support teams were formed to provide technical guidance services for the whole process and all elements to improve the scientific greening level of Green Beauty Guangdong.

The relevant person in charge of the Guangdong Provincial Forestry Bureau said that Guangdong will cooperate with relevant provincial units, scientific research institutes, enterprise institutions and other units to make precise efforts to improve property rights incentives, resource utilization, financial services, etc., and orderly promote production first and supplement later. A package of policies and measures such as substitute subsidies and financial support for the ecological construction of Green Beauty Guangdong will enhance the vitality of forestry development. (over)