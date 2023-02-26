Florence, February 26, 2023 – Traffic chaos in the stretch of the A1 motorway near Calenzano where this morning there was a mortal accident. A lorry crashed down from the Marinella motorway viaduct onto the Legri provincial road 107 and caught fire. The driver lost his life.

Following the terrible accident, the road network was closed to allow the surveys and the removal of the vehicle. Around 11.15, writes “Muoversi in Toscana”, the motorway section was reopened but the queues persist in the direction of Bologna.

Long queues and haywire traffic even on secondary roads. For this reason, the Municipality of Calenzano has issued a note in which “the citizens are recommended to limit travel from the center of Calenzano, in the direction of Barberino, to only those activities that are essential to allow the firefighters to restore the roadway and limit traffic which is already forming on the ordinary road network”.

Traffic is blocked and increasing on the sp 8 for Barberino. The municipal police and the civil protection also recommend not to transit in the area since a worsening of the weather conditions is also expected.