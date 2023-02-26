Home Health Fatal accident on the A1, traffic chaos in Calenzano and Barberino. “Avoid traveling in the area”
Health

Fatal accident on the A1, traffic chaos in Calenzano and Barberino. “Avoid traveling in the area”

by admin
Fatal accident on the A1, traffic chaos in Calenzano and Barberino. “Avoid traveling in the area”

Florence, February 26, 2023 – Traffic chaos in the stretch of the A1 motorway near Calenzano where this morning there was a mortal accident. A lorry crashed down from the Marinella motorway viaduct onto the Legri provincial road 107 and caught fire. The driver lost his life.

Following the terrible accident, the road network was closed to allow the surveys and the removal of the vehicle. Around 11.15, writes “Muoversi in Toscana”, the motorway section was reopened but the queues persist in the direction of Bologna.

Long queues and haywire traffic even on secondary roads. For this reason, the Municipality of Calenzano has issued a note in which “the citizens are recommended to limit travel from the center of Calenzano, in the direction of Barberino, to only those activities that are essential to allow the firefighters to restore the roadway and limit traffic which is already forming on the ordinary road network”.

Traffic is blocked and increasing on the sp 8 for Barberino. The municipal police and the civil protection also recommend not to transit in the area since a worsening of the weather conditions is also expected.

See also  Disclosure of various modes and gameplay, "The King of Fighters XV" will be launched on February 17 next year | 4Gamers

You may also like

the gesture that moves everyone PHOTO

Castelberforte, the 13-year-old attacked with a pair of...

Ski, Sofia Goggia wins the free of Crans...

Bologna-Inter, the slow motion: Barrow’s goal disallowed

It’s a boom in fake dentists: what to...

how to vote, where your seat is and...

Bologna-Inter 0-0: Barrow’s goal disallowed! | Live Serie...

Chiara Ferragni spills the beans on Sanremo: I...

Stick 1 sanitary pad on the broom, many...

Rare diseases: children’s thyroid nodules, stable but preventable...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy