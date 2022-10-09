More commonly known as “fatty liver”, the hepatic steatosis is a disorder characterized by the presence in this organ of fat, more precisely of a quantity of triglycerides more than 5%. Triglycerides, complex lipids stored in large quantities in the adipose tissue, are one of the most important energy reserves of the body. Their considerable increase (hypertriglyceridemia) is closely related to the onset of cardiovascular problems, such as heart attackthrombosis, embolism, angina pectoris, atherosclerosis from stroke.

When there is one imbalance between the intake of fats and their disposal, these can accumulate in the liver in the form of small drops (microvesicular steatosis) or a large drop (macrovesicular steatosis). There are two form of the pathology:

Alcoholic fatty liver disease : acetaldehyde is the molecule through which alcohol is metabolized in the liver. It is a very toxic substance because, by burning antioxidants, it exposes the body to the harmful action of free radicals;

: acetaldehyde is the molecule through which alcohol is metabolized in the liver. It is a very toxic substance because, by burning antioxidants, it exposes the body to the harmful action of free radicals; Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: it is the result of an incorrect diet rich in sugars and fats.

Fatty liver is a condition that should never be underestimated. The best weapon is the diet. Let’s find out, therefore, together which are the recommended foods to restore this organ, whose correct functioning is essential for the health of the organism.

The causes of fatty liver

The main cause of hepatic steatosis is thealcohol abuse. As we have already seen, this substance is metabolized in the liver in the form of acetaldehyde, a dangerous molecule that allows free radicals to act undisturbed. There are, however, others factors important that favor the onset of the disorder:

Diet rich in fats, sugars and carbohydrates;

Overweight e obesity ;

e ; Insulin resistance;

Diabetes ;

; Hypothyroidism;

Hypertriglyceridemia ;

; Hypercholesterolemia;

Nutritional deficiencies ;

; Viral diseases;

Taking medications.

Symptoms and diagnosis of fatty liver

The first symptoms of fatty liver disease are vague and can be confused with those of other diseases. The patient, in fact, feels a vague sense of heaviness and localized pains in the right side of the abdomen. Over time, other manifestations may appear, such as:

He retched ;

; diarrhea;

jaundice ;

; hepatomegaly;

splenomegaly.

The diagnosis is essentially based on a blood sample thanks to which there is an increase in transaminases, bilirubin and prothrombin time. Sometimes the attending physician may recommend an abdominal ultrasound.

The diet for hepatic steatosis

Fatty liver disease is mainly fought at the table. The rules to be respected are few and simple but all very effective. There diet ideal for combating fatty liver, as you can well guess, it does not include alcohol intake. The opportunity and the right time must be given to the organ to purify itself. In this regard, it is recommended to take natural remedies capable of exercising adetox action:

Artichoke : in addition to promoting the elimination of fats and digestion, it counteracts the harmful effects of free radicals;

: in addition to promoting the elimination of fats and digestion, it counteracts the harmful effects of free radicals; milk thistle : stimulates the production of new liver cells;

: stimulates the production of new liver cells; Dandelion: the taraxinic acid and the linoleic acid contained in it protect the liver and promote its detoxification.

Often those suffering from fatty liver also have to deal with the extra pounds. The ideal diet is low calorie and provides for a 30% reduction in lipid intake. You must therefore avoid all those fatty foods, such as fried foods, unseasoned cheeses, butter, dairy products, red meats. Olive oil, eggs, nuts and shellfish should be consumed moderately. Go ahead, however, to all those foods that detoxify the liver: cereals, legumes, vegetables, fruit (citrus, blueberries, apple). Fish should be preferred to meat.