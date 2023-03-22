Home Health fell while playing near the canal
fell while playing near the canal

fell while playing near the canal

VILLANOVA DEL GHEBBO – A 4-year-old boy died in the waters of a canal, where he fell while playing near the embankment. The frantic search has…

VILLANOVA DEL GHEBBO – A 4-year-old boy died in the waters of a canal, where he fell while playing near the embankment. The frantic searches ended around 11.30 pm, when the little body was found floating about 700 meters further downstream, identified by a fire brigade dinghy. The frantic searches in the Adigetto, in Villanova del Ghebbo, in the hamlet of Ramedello, in via Argine right Adigetto near the “Red Devil” pub had begun around 7 pm, after the alarm. This is where the little boy was playing with his father until he ran away from sight for a few moments. The father started looking for him, then, in a crescendo of fear, other people joined him, but no trace of the child. The firefighters then arrived and started the patrols with the support of divers, in addition to the Suem and the carabinieri in force. Until the tragic epilogue.

