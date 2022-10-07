‘Form and substance’ go hand in hand. If the goal – for doctors and patients – remains to fight the tumor and aim for recovery, along the way we must not lose sight of the ‘form’, because the positive response to an anti-tumor therapy also passes through health and well-being. of the skin also because some treatments can cause skin and nail toxicity. These in turn have repercussions on the quality of life and interpersonal relationships of the more than 3 million people living in Italy with a cancer diagnosis. For this reason the Professional Association of Oncological Aesthetics (Apeo) is committed to a new edition of the campaign Quality of Life 2022 – October: month of Quality of Life – Cancer Patient Law. During the month of October, the Association’s specialists in Oncological Aesthetics will offer free consultations and beauty treatments.

oncoitalia Cancer, caring for patients, in and out of hospitals October 18, 2021



The marks that the tumor leaves on the skin

Treatments today are more effective than even a few years ago, so much so that six out of ten patients manage to defeat it. However, the treatments often leave marks on the skin and even nails. Hence the need to take care of the skin and nails of those who are facing a difficult battle that can be won. “The initiative is dedicated to the right of cancer patients to have a dignified quality of life – he underlines Valter Andreazza, general secretary of Apeo. “Losing hair due to chemotherapy, having a severe skin rash following a target therapy or finding ingrown nails, fissures and fissures after using some drugs are not secondary aspects. They can objectively affect the course of the disease and this is what we want to make the sick, caregivers and institutions understand with the new edition of our campaign ”.

Tumors, in make-up class to hide the effect of drugs by Irma D’Aria

08 October 2021



Dryness and cracks

In the case of oncological therapies, the main side effects that can occur on the skin are dryness, inflammation, dehydration, fissures, redness and thickening. “The skin is the largest organ in our body, it protects our organs and is also the one most exposed to external attacks”, underlines Carolina Redaelli, president and co-founder of Apeo. Medical-scientific research must continue in the development of increasingly effective treatments, but also the quality of life, that is how one lives during the illness, is fundamental and must be considered a primary aspect. This is why we provide advanced training courses in oncological aesthetics aimed precisely at the preparation of professionals who, together with health personnel, physiotherapists and many other professionals, will contribute to taking charge of the cancer patient in its entirety “.

The right to a dignified quality of life

Thanks to the lengthening of survival, today the good quality of life during the disease is considered a right to be defended as evidenced Loretta Pizio, co-founder of Apeo: “We want to raise awareness of institutions, health professionals, and more generally public opinion, on the possibility of being able to intervene, through scientifically validated protocols, on the often disabling skin side effects derived from oncological therapies and contribute, as already demonstrated in the 2018 Clinical Study, to the reduction of distress and the positive change of the SRQoL (Skin-related Quality of Life). This is the spirit with which Apeo was born in 2014 within the European Institute of Oncology (IEO) in Milan. “

A beauty lesson

Countryside Quality of Life 2022 it will be divided into a series of initiatives, conducted throughout the national territory. First of all, throughout the month of October, free consultations and treatments will be offered at beauty and care centers and pharmacies. The Apeo oncology specialists will show patients and caregivers how to intervene on skin and nails damaged by the side effects of oncological therapies. There will also be stands with the Apeo specialists in Brescia (Race for The Cure 8 October 13-18 Campo Marte) and Milan (PittaRosso Pink Parade October 15-16, in support of the Umberto Veronesi Foundation). On these two occasions, free beauty treatments will be given to women in pink who request it.

The other appointments

On October 18, however, a webinar open to all will be held, entitled: “Integrative Healthcare – need to extend services also for non-health services. The case of AXA Partners Italia “. Apeo will then move to the capital with an initiative that will develop in an institutional context (date and place are yet to be defined), where the Uni reference practice “Aesthetic services for cancer patients – Specialist in Oncological Aesthetics” will be presented collaboration with AIOM, FAVO, CONFARTIGINATO, CNA and CEPAS. Finally, the collection of signatures for the Apeo Appeal will continue so that every man and woman undergoing cancer treatment will be guaranteed the right to have a dignified quality of life. So far, over 5,000 signatures have been collected and the goal is to reach the end of the month with 10,000 signatures to bring it to the attention of public opinion and institutions. For information: [email protected]