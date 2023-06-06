Fertilize roses in summer | > – Guide – Garden

Status: 01.06.2023 1:05 p.m In June, roses are in full bloom. That took a lot out of the plants. So that they bloom beautifully throughout the summer, it makes sense to fertilize them after the main bloom.

Roses should be fertilized twice a year: the first time – depending on the weather – around mid-March before the plant begins to sprout again, the second time in June after the main bloom. The renewed fertilization ensures that the plants remain healthy, are sufficiently supplied with nutrients and form many more flowers in summer.

It is best to use special rose fertilizer

First cut off the faded floor, then fertilize. Special rose fertilizer is best suited for this. It is available in liquid and powder form. The amount depends on the product used, exact information can be found on the packaging. As a rule, between 80 and 100 grams per square meter are sufficient. Work solid rose fertilizer well into the soil. Alternatively you can use organic fertilizers such as horn shavings and compost.

Do not fertilize again in late summer

Numerous pathogens lurk in the garden. In the case of poorly cared for and weakened roses, they have an easy time establishing themselves. A fertilizer application in June also helps against this. Fertilizing in the second half of the year is not advisable, because then the roses will form new shoots too late, which will no longer lignify properly in autumn. These relatively soft shoots are very sensitive to cold and can easily freeze to death.

Fertilize and water roses properly

Fertilize roses twice a year: when the roses sprout in spring and in June when they bloom, alternatively you can use a special long-term fertilizer

Suitable, for example, are special rose fertilizers or organic fertilizers such as horn shavings and compost

stop fertilizing from the end of July so that the shoots can mature by winter

water only in the root area and avoid waterlogging

always keep the soil slightly moist

allow the top layer of soil to dry before watering again

Freshly planted roses need plenty of water until they are established

