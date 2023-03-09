Wilma Facchinetti worried about the Daughter Lavinia. The little one of the house who turned 7 on Wednesday 8 March found herself having to cancel the party of birthday because of fever very high.

The influencer and fashion blogger has updated her followers on the health conditions of Lavinia. According to what she reports, in fact, more than two weeks have passed since the girl fell ill: “Fever at 40 since February 18 with remission of 4 days last week,” she wrote.

Mom Wilma explained that the high fever returned after a four-day break. Lavinia has been ill for more than two weeks now and after various tests they have rejected several options such as covid, Australian fluinfluenza B virus, nor human respiratory syncytial virus.

But the fever continues to be high (40 degrees) for over twenty days, for this reason the wife of Francesco Facchinetti made the decision to have blood tests done, even though the little girl was not very enthusiastic.

Punctual, this morning, the influencer went to a private clinic with her daughter to take blood tests and finally find an answer after twenty days of “fever”. As a first update Wilma shared a shot of the little girl and accompanying her wrote: «The chest x-ray indicated a slight bronchitis. Urine, on the other hand, is ok».

