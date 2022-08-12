Ffp2 Masks, after a period of setting aside this protective and preventive tool, except in some specific circumstances, will become mandatory again in September: here is where

The moments of bewilderment related to the period of containment measures seem distant contagion from Covid 19, when suddenly everyday life took a new shape. A period that has definitively marked world history, which began in Italy in February 2020, when what we believed was the first case on the national territory. Only the following month, in March, is the term “lockdown“, And while citizens are subjected to such restrictions, there are numerous victims who are recorded daily.

Deserted streets, closed businesses, bars and restaurants with lowered shutters: the cities seem uninhabited and no one yet knows the outcome of the events. The country has since gone through several phasesbetween the rise and fall of the line of infections, until the advent of vaccine, which slowly brought back some peace of mind. The vaccination campaign has achieved excellent results, so much so that the normality. To date, despite the awareness of the non-disappearance of the virus, which currently records a positive rate of 15%the setting aside of many restrictions makes it possible to perceive a different sense of freedom.

Finally it is possible to attend concerts, sporting and public events, go out without wearing the mask, except in specific places. Even the concept of “close contact“With a positive was abolished in terms of containment, not providing for these situations any form of isolation or quarantine. But in September something could change, as it will return mandatory the mask Ffp2 in a particular place and in some specific circumstances: what are the situations that require its use.

Mandatory Ffp2 masks: where

The situation has changed markedly since the onset of Coronavirus, when the epidemiological situation was worrying in terms of percentages and deaths. Thanks to the campaign vaccinal, the restrictions relating to the containment measures of the infections have slowly given way to a newfound tranquility. Perhaps different from the condition that preceded Covid, but still transformed into a renewed one normality. After long periods of isolation and distancing, finally the possibility of going out without a “curfew” made it possible to rediscover conviviality.

Without forgetting the participation in events public and official, sports and musical, which for a long time have been placed in the corner of closures. But the element that significantly encompasses the essence of all these transformations is the mask, from the constant and unavoidable obligation, to the freedom of being able to go out without wearing it. A protective tool that allowed us to to limit exposure to the virus, and which today becomes necessary only in some specific circumstances. But something could change in September, especially regarding one of the themes more heated as regards the management of the epidemiological curve.

With the opening of the schoolsit is also necessary to rethink the return of students to education, and the intervention of theHigher Institute of Health. The general obligation to wear the lapses mask Ffp2 to attend school lessons, while remaining necessary in the cases of students and school staff in case there is a risk of contracting the virus in form grave. Surgical masks will instead be mandatory for students who will present some respiratory symptoms, a preventive action for any risk of transmission.